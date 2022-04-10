Leclerc takes second season win with maiden Australian Grand Prix victory, Verstappen retires | Wheels

Charles Leclerc of Ferrari and France throughout qualifying forward of the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain at Bahrain International Circuit on March 19, 2022 in Bahrain, Bahrain.

Charles Leclerc wins his second race of the season for Ferrari and has a snug lead within the standings. Max Verstappen suffered a second DNF within the final laps of the race.

Leclerc began the race on pole, and fought off Max Verstappen all through the race earlier than the Red Bull driver pulled over on the monitor on Lap 39/58. Verstappen mentioned as he pulled over: “There’s a weird fuel smell”.

Carlos Sainz and Sebastian Vettel additionally retired from the race with automotive points.

Mercedes has been in higher kind than anybody anticipated as George Russell completed in third and Lewis Hamilton in fourth.

CHECO: “It’s a good result, but unfortunately we lost Max, it would have been great to have a double-podium for the team. We’ve been a bit too unlucky in the first few races”#AusGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/HlGgtWS71o — Formula 1 (@F1) April 10, 2022

McLaren had a stellar weekend, with Lando Norris in fifth and native hero Daniel Ricciardo ending in sixth in his dwelling race, their first double factors for the season.

Esteban Ocon was seventh in his Alpine with Valtteri Bottas in eighth for Alfa Romeo. Pierre Gasly completed ninth in his AlphaTauri whereas Alex Albon, who began in final place, rounded up the factors in tenth.

