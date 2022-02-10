Lee, Cizikas Lead Islanders To 6-3 Win Over Canucks

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Anders Lee and Casey Cizikas every had a purpose and an help, and the New York Islanders beat the Vancouver Canucks 6-3 Wednesday evening.

Matt Martin, Matthew Barzal, Brock Nelson and Zach Parise additionally scored for the Islanders, and Cal Clutterbuck had two assists. Ilya Sorokin made 34 saves in New York’s first recreation since Feb. 2.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Elias Petterson and Luke Schenn had objectives for the Canucks. Jaroslav Halak was pulled late within the first interval after giving up 5 objectives on 12 pictures. Thatcher Demko stopped 14 of the 15 pictures he confronted.

The Canucks, coming off a 5-1 victory over Arizona on Tuesday, have been sluggish and sloppy to begin the sport and surrendered three objectives in a 31-second span early within the first interval.

It was a “massive” first interval for the Islanders, Barzal stated.

“Any time you get three in the first four minutes, especially after a tough loss in Seattle and coming back from the break, we knew we had to start hot and get going and just to get a good lead like that was nice,” he stated.

Vancouver, which was down 5-0 when it switched from Halak to Demko, rallied within the second and pulled inside two objectives however couldn’t dig itself out from the early gap.

The begin was “inexcusable,” stated defenseman Luke Schenn.

“They came out hard, they were flying, they were at another gear. We were on our heels, they were on their toes and they were all over us and obviously they capitalized on their opportunities, too,” he stated. “And before you know it, it was bang, bang, bang and in the net. And we’re chasing the game from there.”

Ekman-Larsson gave the Canucks a glimmer of hope with lower than two minutes to go within the first. He picked up a unfastened puck and fired it previous Sorokin stick facet to get Vancouver on the scoreboard.

Pettersson made it 5-2 with just below seven minutes remaining within the second as he obtained a cross from Vasily Podkolzin beneath the purpose line, muscled his strategy to the highest of the crease and compelled a shot behind Sorokin’s skate for his thirteenth of the season.

Schenn introduced Vancouver inside two 91 seconds later with a drive from contained in the blue line that squeaked by means of Sorokin’s pads.

“It’s sometimes harder being up 5-0 in the first period,” Barzal stated. “You know you’re just gonna see heavy pressure the entire night and Sorokin made some big saves, so it was a good game for us to get back on track.”

Cizikas sealed the win with 5:41 left within the third, chasing down Canucks defenseman Tyler Myers deep in Vancouver territory and choosing his pocket. The heart pulled up simply earlier than the purpose line and despatched a cross to Martin on the high of the crease. He beat Demko clear together with his second purpose of the season to make it 6-3.

“The message is that you’ve got to get comfortable when the games are tight,” Islanders coach Barry Trotz stated. “Today we got off to a quick lead and then it started tightening up a little bit and then we became comfortable again. I liked the demeanor on the bench and I liked our commitment level.”

Vancouver’s first interval was a large number, with the house group struggling to get out of its personal finish and gifting New York scoring probabilities.

Parise was first on the board, jamming a shot by means of Halak’s pads 3:25 in. Nelson adopted 18 seconds later, tipping in a shot from Adam Pelech contained in the blue line. Lee made it 3-0 one other 13 seconds later when Ryan Pulock’s lengthy shot from the best level deflected off his skate in entrance and previous Halak.

Cizikas made it 4-0 with 6:49 left within the opening interval as he obtained a cross from Anthony Beauvillier and fired it over Halak’s pad.

Boos rained down 3:08 later as Barzal despatched a backhand high shelf and in off a breakaway to place the Islanders up 5-0. That ended Halak’s evening in opposition to his former group.

It marked the primary time the Islanders scored 5 objectives within the first interval since March 3, 1996, once they misplaced 7-5 to Winnipeg.

In the dressing room throughout the first intermission, Vancouver coach Bruce Boudreau was frank together with his group.

“I basically said, ‘I don’t care what the score is. But we have to learn how to play better and we want to win the second period. And if we win the period by enough to even think about winning the game, then we’ll worry about the third period. But we can’t continue playing basically like we’re playing,’” he stated.

“And I think they got the message and played a really good second period. Just when you give up five goals against the New York Islanders, you’re not going to catch them.”

NOTES: Vancouver went 0 for two on the ability play. New York was scoreless on its lone man benefit. It was the primary time the groups confronted off since March 10, 2020, of their last recreation earlier than the season was interrupted as a result of coronavirus pandemic.

UP NEXT

Islanders: At Edmonton on Friday evening within the second of a four-game journey.

Canucks: Host Toronto on Saturday evening to complete a three-game homestand.

