Leeuwin Foundation leadership course back for 2022

The Leeuwin Foundation has opened functions for its youth explorer voyage, urging teenagers within the Mandurah and Rockingham space to throw their hat within the ring for a once-in-a-lifetime expertise.

In partnership with RMD Industrial Services, the Foundation will sponsor two locals to embark on a week-long voyage to Dampier or Exmouth.

During the voyage, contributors will learn to set and furl the sails, climb the mast, work aloft and stand watch whereas crusing by the night time.

RMD director Robert O’Connell stated teaming up with Leeuwin Ocean Adventure Foundation was a technique to give again to the group.

“We wanted to create a way to support the youth of tomorrow,” Mr O’Connell stated.

“I believe with the support of Leeuwin and the Rockingham Kwinana Chamber of Commerce we have been able to do a small thing that we all hope will benefit the community with strong leaders of the future.”

Camera Icon The week-long voyage teaches contributors lead and run a crusing ship. Credit: Supplied / Leeuwin Foundation

Those aged 14-25 are inspired to use and take into consideration what they hope to attain on the voyage.

Tameeka Taylor, who was the primary winner of the Leeuwin youth alternative in 2017, stated the course was a life-changing expertise.

“I felt like a new and improved version of myself in all honesty,” she stated.

“Being able to steer the Leeuwin II into the Fremantle Ports and watching how proud my family was was one of my proudest moments.”

Ms Taylor added that not solely do contributors study nice expertise, it may well go in the direction of their education.

“A one-week voyage on the Leeuwin II gives you the same amount of WACE points as one whole semester’s worth of work,” she stated.

“It’s also a great thing to be able to put on your resume as the qualities you learn on the voyages are ones employers look for.”

For extra data or to use for the sponsored voyage, go to the Leeuwin Ocean and Adventure website.