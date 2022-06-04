“Left Me Traumatised…”: Victim Recounts Sexual Harassment At Delhi Metro Station

The sufferer additionally alleged that the CISF officers current on the station however refused to take any motion.

New Delhi:

Describing her ordeal, the sufferer of sexual harassment at Jor Bagh metro station mentioned on Friday that the incident was “horrifying” and left her “traumatised”.

Earlier on Thursday, a lady from the nationwide capital, taking to social media, claimed that she confronted sexual harassment by a fellow passenger on the Jor Bagh metro station in Delhi. She detailed the incident in a sequence of tweets.

She defined how the person on the pretext of asking her for instructions, uncovered himself to her on the station platform.

Narrating her horror to ANI, she mentioned, “I don’t expect this at a station like Jor Bagh in Central Delhi which is supposed to be one of the safest places. If something like this happens, it is really horrifying for me as I have not been able to think beyond this since yesterday”.

She alleged that the CISF officers current on the metro station refused to take any motion towards the person.

“It was so horrific that I didn’t know how to react. If the CCTV footage is made public, it’s very visible that I was stunned, scared and ran away as soon as possible that was my first instinct,” she mentioned.

“As soon as something like this happened, you don’t know how to react because you didn’t expect it. There were some officers. They tried to help and showed me CCTV footage but despite having the footage, they didn’t do anything about it,” she added.

“It’s the incompetence or maybe officers are not trained enough as to how to deal with this situation despite the fact that how frequently the incidents happened, they try to normalise and justify that something like this happened all the time which is not really an excuse to accept,” she alleged.

“The incident happened between 1.50 to 1.55 pm in the afternoon. Metro station was quite empty except for a couple of people at that point. This happened on the metro platform. The whole fact that I have been travelling in metro assuming it safest travel,” she acknowledged.

Delhi police on Friday mentioned that they’ve taken cognizance of a tweet of a younger lady who mentioned she was sexually harassed at a metro station premises, mentioned Public Relations Officer Suman Nalwa, advised ANI.

“Thereafter, metro police initiated the action. DCP Railways is looking into the matter and we’ll arrest the accused soon,” she acknowledged.

According to the PRO, the incident occurred round 2 pm within the afternoon, and the CISF constable may be off-duty that is why he directed the lady to strategy the CISF management room.

The police had inspected the CCTV footage and the accused was discovered to be travelling in one other metro, as per the PRO.

“We are in touch with DMRC to establish coordination to immediately direct either the local police or metro police to initiate necessary action in such cases. Youngsters should not be reluctant to dial 112 while having such a traumatic experience,” mentioned the PRO.

