Leftist writers who harshly condemn progressive Latin American governments with the “extractivism” argument overstate their case
Progressive governments in Latin America are making a
comeback and profitable elections in Argentina, Bolivia, Honduras, and Chile. Some
on the left have harshly criticized the governments starting from Chávez to
Lula, the Kirchners, Evo Morales and Rafael Correa. In some instances these writers
place the progressive governments in the identical class as conservative and
right-wing ones and even declare that they adopted neoliberal insurance policies. The
backside line, in line with these writers, is that the progressives continued to
depend on extractivist industries and international exports of major commodities. This
view is simplistic, fails to put the predicaments these governments confronted within the
bigger context of U.S. hostility and aggression, and glosses over optimistic
achievements. I put ahead this latter place in my edited “Latin Amiecan
Extractivism” guide reviewed under.
https://www.e-ir.info/2021/06/04/review-latin-american-extractivism/?fbclid=IwAR08U-Zl9feZ1OfyuvFWFP2JUBMkrfXtNjbVtt0b5lGi2kTVnQyzWjopQZ0