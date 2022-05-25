Americas

Leftists Trash Joe Manchin, Kyrsten Sinema After Texas Shooting

Prince Abraham
Leftists trashed reasonable Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) after the varsity taking pictures in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday, blaming the tragedy on their stance towards defeating the filibuster.

“We are horrified and heartbroken by the senseless tragedy unfolding at Robb Elementary School in Texas and grateful to the first responders for acting swiftly. No families should ever have to fear violence in their children’s schools,” Sinema tweeted in response to the taking pictures that killed 19 youngsters.

The trolls had been swift and cruel of their responses to her:

Joe Manchin didn’t fare any higher.





