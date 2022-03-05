Leg-spinner Alana King’s perfect tribute to Shane Warne at women’s World Cup

Aussie leg-spinner Alana King’s excellent tribute to the late Shane Warne has introduced a tear to the attention of many cricket followers.

The chorus of stumped Healy, bowled King lives on.

Cricket followers had tears of their eyes when Australian leg-spinner Alana King delivered a becoming tribute to the late Shane Warne throughout Australia’s opening match of the ODI World Cup in opposition to England on Saturday.

The Aussies received their match off to an ideal begin in New Zealand with a decent 12-run win over the previous enemy as they try for his or her first ODI World Cup triumph since 2009.

Watch each match of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup LIVE & FREE on Kayo Freebies. Join free now and start streaming instantly.

Batting first, Australia posted an imposing whole of three/310 on the again of an outstanding century by opener Rachael Haynes (130 off 131 balls) and captain Meg Lanning’s measured knock of 86 off 110 balls.

But the hero with the ball was King, who channelled her inside Warnie by taking key wickets as England put up a struggle within the run chase.

The 26-year-old leggie claimed the scalp of Tammy Beaumont for 74. King tossed a ball up and it dipped, beating Beaumont for flight because the English opener was left stranded out of her crease.

Wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy knocked off the bails and Beaumont was on her method.

King celebrated the wicket by slapping the armbands on her left sleeve in a tribute to Warne, which was shortly noticed by eagle-eyed viewers.

Cricket followers mentioned the dismissal and celebration was the right method to honour the legendary leg-spinner, who died of a suspected heart attack.

Making the second much more becoming was the actual fact Healy, the niece of former Australian wicketkeeper Ian Healy — who was behind the stumps for a lot of Warne’s illustrious profession — accomplished the stumping.

Cricket author Andrew Wu tweeted: “This is beautiful. The drift, the drop and the tribute. Alana King with a ball Shane Warne would have been proud of.”

Sports broadcaster Robin Chipperfield added: “St. A Healy b A King. As it so often was.”

The Age’s Daniel Brettig mentioned King’s celebration introduced “a tear to the eye”.

King’s heroics didn’t finish there. She dismissed Amy Jones for 4 and Sophia Dunkley for 28, ending with figures of three/59 off her 10 overs.

Those wickets proved essential as England fought arduous however in the end fell simply in need of what would have been an epic victory.

Nat Sciver completed 109 not out and was the very best of the English batters.