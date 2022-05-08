Legal profession can’t let Supreme Court justices’ deceit during confirmation stand

Trust undermined

The lies earlier than the U.S. Senate from three Supreme Court justices throughout their affirmation hearings, resulting in a probable resolution basically altering life within the United States, ought to compel the American Bar Association to demand their fast resignations. The justices’ deceit within the face of direct questioning has undermined the justice system for which the ABA stands.

The corruption of the nation’s highest court docket can’t be allowed to go unchallenged. Every ABA member who respects the integrity of his or her occupation, no matter political persuasion or spiritual affiliation, ought to instantly demand the ABA protest this egregious assault on American jurisprudence.

If future Supreme Court justices can’t be held accountable for his or her sworn testimony, then oaths in court docket imply nothing. Our authorized system is being challenged by the very justices sworn to uphold its integrity.

– Rabbi Mark H. Levin, Prairie Village

Work for us

I dwell and vote in Wyandotte County. My goodness, Mayor Tyrone Garner, get a grip. (May 6, 7A, “Wyandotte County needs Garner to stay in the room”)

Wyandotte County’s commissioners aren’t your adversaries. They are, together with you, the town and county’s management staff. Each appears to imagine it’s in my finest curiosity as their constituent to conduct a nationwide search to search out our metropolis supervisor. This routine apply provides my elected representatives the possibility to decide on the most effective candidate to handle my metropolis and county. Why on the planet do you object?

– Stephanie Reynolds, Kansas City, Kansas

KCK’s wants

It appears we in Kansas City, Kansas, elected the unsuitable particular person for mayor. Mayor Tyrone Garner’s newest tantrum on the fee assembly is one more instance of his poor decision-making. Soon after taking workplace, he purchased an costly SUV — and to make issues worse, he bought it out of state. Returning it doesn’t change his unique resolution.

The mayor’s reluctance to let the county fee search for candidates for administrator is an affront to open politics. The folks have the proper to establish the most effective particular person for the job, not somebody given the place with out vetting.

We in KCK want a frontrunner with some ahead considering and the power to make rational choices and never throw tantrums when issues don’t go his approach.

– Ernest Dibal, Kansas City, Kansas

Two breaches

Sen. Josh Hawley, I too discover it very disconcerting that one of many three cornerstones of our democracy, the Supreme Court, has been breached and the best court docket within the land has been compromised. (April 5, 4A, “Hawley tries to keep focus on leak, not Supreme Court draft”)

However, Senator, I’m confused as to why you weren’t outraged and proactive concerning the Jan. 6, 2021, insurgency in opposition to our Congress, one other cornerstone of our democracy. Please clarify the disparity of your responses to those unconscionable assaults on our nation and Constitution.

– Andy Hickerson, Leawood

Rethink ‘pro-life’

I’m an outdated white man, a member of the demographic that likes to make all the foundations that my group expects you to dwell by. I’ve been considering rather a lot recently about abortion and the proper to life. I’m a proud pro-lifer — anti-abortion, pro-affordable or free well being look after all and in opposition to capital punishment.

It appears that many people in my demographic are enthusiastic about the opportunity of punishing ladies who make the troublesome and private resolution to have an abortion. I is perhaps persuaded to undertake that method if the daddy of that little one can also be prosecuted. There can be no want for an abortion if it wasn’t for the daddy. If I drove an individual to a vacation spot the place I knew there was a possible for against the law, wouldn’t I even be held accountable?

Many in my group, particularly these we elect, would say that my concepts are outrageous. It is simple to be pro-life if you expertise not one of the penalties. It additionally makes for good speaking factors.

I problem all our elected representatives to undertake this considering. If you actually are pro-life, show it.

– Dale Knowlton, Lee’s Summit

In the plan

Planned Parenthood helps us have fun Mother’s Day.

– Nancy Hatch, Kansas City

Bring justice

As Catholic sisters, registered Democratic voters in Kansas and members of Network, we urge the U.S. Senate to bring to the floor for a vote the EQUAL Act, S.79.

This invoice would get rid of the disproportionate sentencing for crack and powder cocaine and the disparity between Black and white folks in sentencing. Justice is required.

We are grateful that Republican Sens. Jerry Moran of Kansas and Roy Blunt of Missouri have co-sponsored the EQUAL Act and urge GOP Sens. Roger Marshall of Kansas and Josh Hawley of Missouri to do the identical. Bipartisanship is feasible.

– Sister Angela Fitzpatrick and Sister Michele Morek, Roeland Park

Royal pains

Highly rated gamers — largely pitchers — come to Kansas City and flop, like Kris Bubic and Jake Brentz. Something is unsuitable someplace, and till it’s mounted, Royals baseball will proceed to stink.

Bubic on Wednesday — one other failure to make it by way of the primary inning.

– Robert Bass, Overland Park