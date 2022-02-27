Legal Sea Foods Founder George Berkowitz Dead At 97

BOSTON (CBS) – Legal Sea Foods founder George Berkowitz died at 97 years outdated.

Berkowitz, who beforehand lived in Lexington and Boston, died February 20 at a retirement neighborhood in Dedham.

Berkowitz and his spouse Harriet and had three youngsters, together with Roger Berkowitz, who took over for his father however sold the restaurants in 2020 to Boston-based PPX Hospitality Brands.

Legal Sea Foods first opened as a Cambridge fish market in 1950 and now has greater than 25 eating places on the east coast.