Legal services in Brazil: find a good corporate legal firm

Anyone planning on starting a business in Brazil, or who’s already energetic in Latin America’s largest economic system, will want the help of a great company authorized agency. This South American nation is thought for its typically convoluted purple tape, with rules imposed on the federal, regional, municipal, and native degree, so discovering a dependable supplier of authorized providers in Brazil may be essential to easily navigating the regulatory regime.

A map of Brazil together with some key cities

Nicknamed ‘The Giant of South America’ due to its huge geographic and financial measurement, Brazil shares borders with each nation in South America aside from Chile and Ecuador.

The nation registered a gross domestic product (GDP) of $1.44 trillion in 2020 — a notable drop on the $1.88 trillion reported the earlier yr, as a result of turmoil of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brazil can be the sixth-most populated nation on the planet, with a population of more than 212 million people in 2020, of which just about 88% lived in city areas that yr, according to Statista.

That noticed a corresponding drop in gross nationwide earnings (GNI) — a key marker of prosperity. However, the GNI determine of $7,850 per capita registered in 2020 nonetheless positioned the nation as an upper-middle earnings nation in accordance World Bank classifications.

The nation is residence to a big rising center class, with its fast-growing skilled providers sector concentrated in main cities equivalent to Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo — the latter additionally being Brazil’s manufacturing epicenter, in addition to essentially the most populous metropolis in Latin America.

While most professionals will converse a level of English, it’s value noting that the nation sits in the mid-range of English proficiency amongst nations within the area, so if you happen to don’t converse the official language of Portuguese, you will want to hunt out authorized providers in Brazil from a authorized agency with sufficienctly proficient audio system of English (or some other language that you’re snug doing enterprise in).

Brazil’s standing as a significant supply of major supplies, together with agricultural items, minerals, and hydrocarbons, implies that the nation is a significant hub for worldwide commerce. While its membership of the Southern Common Market (Mercosur) supplies resident companies with preferential entry to different members Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay, in addition to a variety of main economies and financial blocs worldwide.

All of those components contribute to Brazil being a preferred vacation spot for overseas direct funding (FDI), which stood at $69.2 billion in 2020 — the fourth-highest influx registered globally.

How to establish a great authorized agency in Brazil

Some of the issues to look into when selecting a authorized agency in Brazil embrace:

Company repute: You will wish to work with a supplier that has good repute within the native market, which could have been constructed up by offering good providers to previous purchasers. You can get an concept of the repute of a authorized agency in Brazil by checking for feedback posted on-line.

Industry information: Depending on what kind of enterprise you might be doing, you’ll doubtless wish to hunt down authorized providers from Brazil with some expertise in that space, as a result of such expertise will permit them to anticipate doubtless obstacles which will come up.

International expertise: For overseas buyers, in addition to discovering a authorized agency in Brazil with information of their trade, you additionally ideally wish to discover a supplier who has labored with abroad buyers beforehand, in order that frequent points they face are additionally anticipated and handled successfully.

Easy communication: Should you propose to handle your affairs from outdoors the nation, or within the occasion you can be touring continuously, you’ll ideally discover a supplier of authorized providers in Brazil that makes use of on-line administration instruments, so to simply hold observe of progress and talk with them, even when working in several timezones.

What will your supplier supply?

When looking for out company authorized providers in Brazil, your chosen authorized agency will be capable of help you within the following areas:

Your supplier ought to have invaluable connections

IP safety: Protecting your mental property (IP), be {that a} model, product, or trademark, may be essential to sustaining you aggressive edge, and your chosen authorized agency in Brazil will ideally have a confirmed historical past of coping with IP safety.

Business connections: A well-established authorized agency in Brazil could have good native connections that would show helpful to you throughout market entry and ongoing operations. That might be suppliers and companions you’ll work with or potential purchasers.

Expert recommendation: Regardless of what kind of financial exercise you can be engaged in, you will want a supplier of authorized providers in Brazil to offer customary company authorized help, equivalent to firm formation or due diligence. However, do you have to be coming into a extra specialised discipline that’s ruled by particular rules, such because the mining or oil industries, you will want to hunt out a authorized agency in Brazil with specialists in these areas on workers.

Tax administration: Navigating the Brazilian taxation system effeciently takes expertise, that means that you will want to hunt authorized providers in Brazil from a supplier that has a great understanding of tax associated issues associated to the kind of enterprise you can be doing.

Biz Latin Hub can present authorized providers in Brazil

At Biz Latin Hub, we offer built-in market entry and back-office providers all through Latin America and the Caribbean, with places of work in 17 key cities across the area, together with Sao Paulo.

As properly as legal services, our portfolio contains accounting & taxation, company formation, due diligence, and hiring & PEO, that means we are able to present tailor-made packages of providers to swimsuit each want. Our unmatched regional presence additionally means we’re ideally suited parterns to help multi-jurisdiction market entries and cross-border operations.

Contact us at the moment to seek out out extra about how we are able to help you doing enterprise in Brazil, or wherever else the place we function.

