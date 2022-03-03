Legendary All Blacks skipper believes Rugby Championship losing Springboks would be ‘devastating’ | Sport

Nepo Laulala of the All Blacks is tackled by Eben Etzebeth of the Springboks (Getty)

Legendary All Blacks captain Sean Fitzpatrick believes it will to shut to unfathomable if the Springboks had been to ditch the Rugby Championship in favour of the Six Nations.

He says rugby within the southern hemisphere merely cannot afford one thing like that to occur, particularly since SA’s presence in Super Rugby is already being felt.

Fitzpatrick additionally believes the Six Nations is the “best” competitors in world rugby bar the World Cup and that there is not any purpose to alter the product.

Stay put.

That’s the message legendary All Blacks skipper Sean Fitzpatrick conveyed about persistent rumours that the Springboks are planning to ditch the Rugby Championship for the Six Nations after 2025, who believes it will be a “sad day” if it involves fruition.

SA Rugby, regardless of being dealt the blow of New Zealand not wanting its franchises in Super Rugby again in 2020, nonetheless stays dedicated to the Sanzaar alliance for a minimum of three years.

And Fitzpatrick, who performed within the first two editions of the then Tri-Nations, hopes it stays that means.

“In terms of the southern hemisphere, it will be devastating to the Championship if we lost South Africa out of that competition. So, no, I would not like seeing that happen,” the 58-year-old former hooker informed media as a part of the build-up to the Laureus Sports Awards.

“I think there’s a bigger question in terms of what competitions do we want? The Six Nations is arguably the best competition in world rugby at the moment, outside of the World Cup.

“I believe we have seen that within the first three rounds that it’s compelling viewing. Why take a look at one thing and including one thing to it when it isn’t damaged, with out query?”

Sean Fitzpatrick (Getty)

Moreover, there’s additionally the consideration of probably merely rubbishing custom.

“I don’t personally like having a southern-hemisphere crew within the Six Nations, as a result of the historical past of the competitors is northern hemisphere, principally,” said Fitzpatrick.

“That’s not a fantastic purpose to not change it, I identical to the Six Nations as it’s.

“If the Springboks were to join, it would be a Seven Nations because Italy can’t just be ejected, they have a right of veto. So starting a new competition would add a pretty big new international window. It would be a sad day for rugby.”

He additionally intimated that final 12 months’s version of Super Rugby – that includes solely the New Zealand and Australian franchises – supplied ample purpose why South African’s absence from the Rugby Championship merely could not be tolerated.

“Super Rugby has not turned out to be the competition it should be. Super Rugby Aoteroa in 2020 was fantastic, everyone loved it, coming back to New Zealand, it was very tribal,” mentioned Fitzpatrick

“But last year was different and we’ve missed South Africa. Super 12 was such a good product, but they got greedy going to 14, 16, 18 teams and it blew out because it was unsustainable.”