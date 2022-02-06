Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar dies at 92. Tributes pour in on Twitter

Right about anybody and everybody has grown up listening to Lata Mangeshkar‘s soulful voice. The legend has, nevertheless, passed away at the age of 92 on Sunday, February 6. Following this iconic singer’s demise, many individuals have taken to Twitter to share their heartfelt tributes to her. Many are additionally sharing the posts utilizing her title in Hindi – a lot in order that it’s trending on Twitter.

A Twitter person posted, “Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar ji will forever live in our hearts. My condolences to her the family. May her soul Rest In Peace, Om Shanti.” It was accompanied by a video of Lata Mangeshkar singing Aye Mere Watan Ke Logo.

Watch it right here:

Another posted, “Saddened by the news of #LataMangeshkar ji’s demise. Today we have lost the melodious voice of the country. May her soul rest in peace and strength to her family and fans to bear the loss. Bye Bye! Swara Kokila Lata Mangeshkar ji.”

Saddened by the information of #LataMangeshkar ji’s demise.

Today we’ve misplaced the melodious voice of the nation.

May her soul relaxation in peace and energy to her household and followers to bear the loss. Bye Bye! Swara Kokila Lata Mangeshkar ji

अलविदा! स्वर कोकिला लता मंगेशकर जी 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Kq4tfQ3GeM — Mavayna Manav (Mansi) (@mavayna_manav) February 6, 2022

Another paid their tribute to the Nightingale of Indian Cinema by posting this:

One of Lata Mangeshkar’s most iconic songs, Meri Aawaaz Hi Pehchaan Hai was posted by this Twitter person. With it, they wrote a caption that reads, “One of my favourite songs and singers. Today we lost the Queen of Singers.”

Many others additionally took to Twitter to put up their tributes to the Bharat Ratna awardee, like the next:

The Nightingale of India Bharat Ratna #LataMangeshkar handed away immediately.

My heartfelt tributes to the departed soul. Om Shanti. 🙏🙏

लता मंगेशकर the doyen of Indian music will perpetually be missed. pic.twitter.com/A28h2LLe3n — Sabyasachi Dutta (@sabyasachidutta) February 6, 2022

Lata Mangeshkar handed away after a protracted hospitalisation.