Legendary Stunt Rider Chris Pfeiffer Passes Away At 51

Legendary stunt rider Chris Pfeiffer has handed away. The 51-year-old stunt bike icon allegedly took his personal life and was mentioned to be affected by melancholy. Pfeiffer is credited with being a powerful affect in making stunt driving extra mainstream throughout the globe. In his profession spanning over 20 years, the German stunt rider toured the world showcasing his expertise throughout numerous bikes, pulling some daredevil stunts. Pfeiffer stays probably the most iconic stunt riders on this planet and retired from knowledgeable stunt driving competitors in 2015. He continued to be lively within the areas of the game.

Chris Pfeiffer with the BMW F800 R Chris Pfeiffer Edition launched in 2009

Through his two-decade profession, Pfeiffer was a four-time Red Bull Hare Scramble winner. He additionally received numerous different championships and competitions. The rider obtained his first motorbike on the age of 5 years as a present from his father, which kickstarted his motorsport journey. Chris went on to win his first trial race on a motocross bike on the age of ten, which started his decade-long profession in skilled motocross racing. He went on win round 300 trophies and have become Germany’s champion at motocross within the junior class in 1985.





However, doing motorbike stunts turned him into the worldwide icon with a number of his methods being self-taught. The rider was later backed by BMW Motorrad with the latter additionally rolling out the BMW F 800 R Chris Pfeiffer Edition in his honour. Pfeiffer went on to go to 94 nations to do stunt driving reveals and this included India in 2010. The rider, in affiliation with Red Bull, carried out in 5 cities together with Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad.

In reminiscence of an excellent stunt rider and a tremendous individual.



We will always remember all of the recollections we made collectively. Rest in peace, Chris! All our ideas are together with his household. pic.twitter.com/KTl5T6bjye

— BMWMotorrad (@BMWMotorrad) March 15, 2022

Chris Pfeiffer introduced his retirement from skilled stunt driving in 2015 however remained a well-liked face within the sport persevering with stunt driving for personal reveals and occasions. The rider

Chris Pfeiffer is survived by his spouse, Renate, and his kids. He can be buried on March 26, 2022, in Trauchgau, Germany. The carandbike group extends our heartfelt condolences to the Pfeiffer household on this attempting time.

If you or somebody you recognize is fighting melancholy, please attain out to somebody you’ll be able to belief personally or professionally.

