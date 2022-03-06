Legend’s learned view of the game will be missed

Me thinks the 2 “L” phrases — “legend” and “larrikin” have been conceived a number of hundred years in the past with a sure particular person in thoughts. Vale, Warnie. Rose Panidis, Graceville (Qld) Insistence on elevating dam wall is tough to recover from Politicians and others have to be extra clear on elevating the wall (“Floods renew debate over where people should live”, March 5). Will elevating the wall forestall flooding? Yes, no, possibly. Surely desal vegetation are a greater choice and will show higher for flood mitigation for the Sydney basin? Warragamba might be empty and launch water in a managed method throughout occasions of flood rain. If governments enable improvement on flood plains, make these governments chargeable for insurance coverage premiums to cowl flood/water harm that can inevitably occur. Philip Tyacke, Randwick How excessive is excessive sufficient? Surely with the historical past of flooding since European settlement on our river techniques, councils would have realised by now that constructing ever larger levee techniques won’t defend city areas from being flooded sooner or later. Surely it’s time to chunk the bullet and demand that relocation to larger floor is the one answer. With insurance coverage inconceivable to acquire, why stick with housing developments on floodplains? Fluvial geomorphology demonstrates the battle with nature from dwelling on floodplains. How many floods does it take for planning departments to grasp that floodplains are for overflow of water from river channels, not a location for housing for people? With the historical past of flooding nicely documented again to governors Phillip and Macquarie, why is city improvement nonetheless allowed in these places? Bruce Clydsdale, Bathurst The Monty Python quote of the week has to go to NSW Planning Minister Anthony Roberts. “When we have a housing crisis, now is not the time to suddenly pivot away from areas where flood and fire events may be an issue when we can manage that through good planning and disaster management” What on earth can he imply? Surely good planning should take these occasions into consideration, and as for anticipating individuals’s properties to depend upon catastrophe administration … nicely, I received’t even dignify that with a remark. Elizabeth Darton, Lane Cove West

One would suppose that with the variety of floods the east coast has suffered just lately, there could be little incentive to construct on floodplains. Not so. The NSW authorities has plans to spend greater than a billion {dollars} to lift the wall of Warragamba Dam. This would apparently profit somebody (″⁣Raised wall might be a win for Stokes″⁣, March 5) who may then proceed with a grandiose improvement at Penrith Lakes. So, enable him to construct, offering he first pays for any elevating of the wall. Win-win. Nola Tucker, Kiama Refugee dealing with nonetheless a shame Now that my native member has nearly secured his Mitchell preselection (″⁣Move to protect sitting MPs angers party″⁣, March 5), can he please crack on with some excellent refugee circumstances? Surely he’s conscious that the Murugappan household have been in detention for 4 years. Then there may be the multiple-year saga of indefinite detention of dozens of males being performed out in sundry Melbourne detention services. Not to overlook the great Afghans who labored for and guarded our troopers throughout that interminable warfare, who six months in the past have been promised consideration by the Prime Minister. And simply final week the PM made a further supply to help these fleeing the Ukraine. It is a shame that the Morrison authorities has presided over the dismantling of our refugee consumption, leaving Australia unable to reply appropriately to humanitarian emergencies. Rhonda Seymour, Castle Hill The Liberal Party has oft been described and defended as a broad church. Perhaps ″⁣orchestrated″⁣ could also be a greater description given the intervention by its federal government. A newly fashioned committee comprising none aside from the Prime Minister, the NSW Premier and a former social gathering president setting a deadline of three weeks with the objective of confirming two present ministers – Alex Hawke and Sussan Ley – plus Trent Zimmerman. Nice to see this unity, member participation and liberalism in motion. Linda Shaw, Braddon (ACT) Horrific innovations

Reading concerning the numerous killing units described (″⁣The weapons, munitions and vehicles that are shaping the conflict″⁣, March 5) makes you marvel how the inventors can presumably stay with themselves. Designing thermobaric weapons that deliberately rupture peoples’ lungs, units that indiscriminately blow individuals aside or burn them alive should certainly lead to sleepless nights for his or her instigators, but Mikhail Kalashnikov as soon as mentioned he slept completely nicely. Is there any hope? Judy Hungerford, North Curl Curl It is obvious that we not solely don’t study from historical past, however are additionally doomed to repeat it, with the one distinction being higher sophistication of weaponry. If solely we have been as adept in creating the higher facet of human nature. Anne Ring, Coogee Put girls in cost Wars won’t ever finish whereas solely males rule. They continually show their dependency on greater and extra lethal weapons to keep up peace. They know no different method. It is time girls got here in and shared the management function. Women, as a result of they lack brutal energy, have developed higher negotiation skills and search extra peaceable methods out of battle. Changing management and spending more cash on baby/father or mother schooling is the one method out of the conundrum of warfare. War isn’t an answer and reveals a tragic lack of intelligence, maturity and humanity. Samantha McKay, Katoomba Perfect yacht use

Perhaps the yachts of Russia’s oligarchs in European ports might be used to deal with among the Ukrainian refugees. I’m positive that given the circumstances and the rising want to seek out appropriate lodging, the oligarchs will perceive. Tony Letford, Wentworth Falls Word now damaged The phrase “record” has been getting an actual exercise just lately. Most of my life I’ve related the phrase “record” with great human achievements, primarily within the sports activities area, however not any extra. Now it’s report bushfires, floods, droughts, temperatures, worldwide catastrophes and lack of life. I’d relatively see these occasions known as cataclysmic, disastrous, horrendous, appalling, devastating. Nicholas Beauman, Neutral Bay Misuse of public funds I like your correspondent’s religion in rational good senses (Letters, March 5), but when good financial administration was the criterion on which federal authorities local weather coverage was based mostly, then they’d have acted in 2008, when the Garnaut Report spelled out that the price of inaction far exceeds that of motion. And they wouldn’t nonetheless be utilizing taxpayers’ cash to construct unprofitable fuel white elephants. Ruth Barcan, Berowra Heights

Sikhs method forward We learn in Friday’s Herald the unimaginable efforts of the Sikh Volunteers Australia group who travelled from Melbourne to Lismore to serve scorching meals to the badly traumatised neighborhood (″⁣Help among heartbreak after the storm″⁣, March 4). They have been operational since Wednesday. Huge bouquet to them. We learn in Saturday’s Herald how the Commonwealth authorities remains to be attempting to work out how the ADF might be deployed to Lismore (″⁣Premier promises review into disaster response″⁣, March 5). Huge brickbats to them.

Mark Nugent, Lugarno Cross functions War in Ukraine is a human disaster. Floods on the east coast of Australia incur tragedy. The lack of Warnie and Stumpy Marsh tears at our heartstrings. But interference with the historic essence of scorching cross buns (“Not cross buns? The new Easter alterations that divide opinion”, March 5) is sacrilege and shouldn’t be tolerated in a civil society. Peter Thomas, Rose Bay I’ve to agree that scorching cross buns are sacred. If there may be such an organisation of “Master Bakers”, they need to take a look at giving the new cross bun an appellation certificates, stating what’s within the bun recipe, in addition to when they are often bought. The different producers can nonetheless make their creations however can’t be known as a scorching cross bun. Robert Pallister, Punchbowl

Post for peace Is it potential to organise a cyber peace marketing campaign? Could the social media redeem themselves by orchestrating a worldwide petition for peace, addressed to Vladimir Putin and with an invite to the Russian individuals to affix in and the army to put down arms? David Buckley, Palm Beach Tsar Vladimir should wait his flip. Hitler’s “1000-year Reich” nonetheless has a couple of years to go. Peter Hay, Islington Zel of a man If Vladimir Putin is so decided to ″⁣de-Nazify″⁣ Ukraine, he ought to go there, observe Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky’s instance and lead from the entrance (″⁣One of these presidents is absurd. The other’s a comic″⁣, March 5). It may shorten the warfare. Geoffrey Williamson, Woollahra