Lego McLaren F1 car: Aussie link to world-first kit

A brand new Lego problem geared towards adults delivers one thing collectors have by no means been provided earlier than.

The McLaren Formula 1 automotive raced by Australia’s Daniel Ricciardo is about to develop into the primary highly-detailed Grand Prix machine produced by Lego.

The complicated set is the primary official F1 package produced by Lego’s Technic department.

It has greater than 1400 items, leading to a 65 centimetre lengthy mannequin.

Recommended for builders aged 18 and up, the package has tough components akin to racing suspension, a rear differential and mid-mounted V6 engine.

But probably the most difficult components from kits such because the Lamborghini Sian, together with eight-speed transmissions and four-wheel-drive methods, aren’t a part of the deal.

Instead, it replicates the look of new-for-2022 Formula 1 cars, all the way down to covers for larger wheels launched this season, simplified spoilers and the “halo” security machine designed to guard drivers.

McLaren’s newest sponsors characteristic on the machine, which additionally bears an in depth resemblance to the 2021 mannequin that Ricciardo drove to victory in final 12 months’s Italian Grand Prix at Monza.

Priced from $280, the package goes on sale initially of March – in time for the 2022 Australian Grand Prix, set to be held in Melbourne on Sunday April 10.