Leicestershire implode for 89 as Shan Masood fifty sets up Derbyshire

Derbyshire 159 for five (Masood 53, du Plooy 38*) beat Leicestershire 89 (Kerr 2-6, McKiernan 2-17) by 70 runs

Derbyshire Falcons picked up their first win of the Vitality Blast marketing campaign as Leicestershire Foxes crashed to a second heavy defeat.

Pakistan opener Shan Masood made 53, sharing what proved to be the important thing partnership of the innings with Leus du Plooy, who hit an unbeaten 38 because the Falcons posted 159 from their 20 overs after being requested to bat first on the pitch on which Durham made a profitable rating of 184 for 8 on Thursday.

Leicestershire fancied they might go shut however on what proved to be a troublesome floor to attain fluently they stumbled to 47 for 4 within the powerplay and by no means recovered because the Falcons bowlers saved the stress on all through, dismissed for 89 to go down by a 70-run margin. Legspinner Mattie McKiernan’s 2 for 17 was the decide of some miserly Falcons bowling figures.

The Foxes misplaced Scott Steel, recalled rather than Louis Kimber, when he was bowled by a full supply from Hayden Kerr, the Australian left-armer who has changed the injured Suranga Lakmal, and Hamish Rutherford, out first ball on his debut on Thursday, perished within the second over, leg earlier than to Wayne Madsen.

Madsen produced a beautiful piece of fielding to expire Arron Lilley with a direct hit working in from level earlier than Colin Ackermann sliced Sam Conners to backward level.

Lewis Hill was run out by wicketkeeper Brooke Guest earlier than Rishi Patel was leg earlier than to McKiernan. Foxes tried to hit their method out of hassle however Rehan Ahmed succeeded solely in choosing out mid-off. Callum Parkinson turned a second sufferer for McKiernan earlier than Mark Watt, the left-arm spinner, picked up a deserved scalp, turning one previous Roman Walker’s bat. Kerr picked up his second wicket to complete the job as Naveen-ul-Haq skied to mid-off.

Having gone near chasing down 200 in opposition to Birmingham Bears on Friday, Falcons had begun confidently. They misplaced Luis Reece, bowled behind his legs by Walker, and Harry Came, caught at backward level off the final ball of the opening six overs, however had 52 runs from the powerplay.

Falcons slipped to 77 for 4 after Wayne Madsen was bowled swinging fulsomely at Ben Mike and Guest, after his half-century the night time earlier than, noticed his off stump knocked again as he made room to chop Callum Parkinson.

But Masood, prolific within the Championship, accomplished his first Blast half-century quickly after ending a seven-over boundary drought with a pair off Naveen, and du Plooy, having pushed Parkinson down the bottom for 4, cleverly ramped Steel off the again of his bat. The pair had added 51 in 26 balls when Masood sliced the identical bowler straight to brief third man.