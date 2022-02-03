Leigh Kasperek left out of New Zealand’s ODI World Cup squad

Offspinner Leigh Kasperek , New Zealand’s main ODI wicket-taker for the reason that 2017 World Cup, has been unnoticed of the squad for this yr’s match.

Fran Jonas , the 17-year-old left-arm spinner who has performed two ODIs, has been most well-liked within the 15-player squad which shall be captained by Sophie Devine as New Zealand look to copy the title success they’d when the World Cup was final held on their shores in 2000.

“I really felt for Leigh, she’s a very fine bowler,” head coach Bob Carter mentioned. “It was based around the balance of our team. We didn’t have any of the three spinners that have been selected for the World Cup in the UK, and it came down to a choice – would we take an extra spinner or would we take an extra batter, and that created a lot of debate.

“I actually really feel for her as a result of she’s been a fantastic member of the White Ferns, and it is at instances like that, as a selector or coach, that I want I may have had one other place.”

The rest of the squad has a familiar look with Amelia Kerr and Frankie Mackay completing the spin department. The experienced Lea Tahuhu will lead the pace attack alongside Hannah Rowe, Rosemary Mair and Jess Kerr

Maddy Green, Lauren Down and Brooke Halliday take the specialist batting spots while Hayley Jensen fills the seam-bowling allrounder role

“We really feel we now have a balanced squad offering a number of choices with bat and ball to cowl the vary of situations we’re prone to face across the nation,” Carter said.

“There’s a robust mixture of youth and expertise on this squad with a number of gamers having a number of World Cups below their belt. We even have a youthful group coming by way of, six of that are but to expertise World Cup cricket – and it is naturally a really thrilling time for these gamers.”

The similar 15-player squad will play the five-match ODI sequence towards India in Queenstown

Squad Sophie Devine (capt) Amy Satterthwaite, Suzie Bates, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Fran Jonas, Jess Kerr, Amelia Kerr, Frankie Mackay, Rosemary Mair, Katey Martin, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu