Leigh Sales’ massive on-air announcement

Long-time ABC host Leigh Sales has introduced she is stepping down after 12 years on the helm broadcaster’s present affairs present.

Speaking on 7.30 this night, the 48-year-old revealed she can be leaving the desk later this 12 months “once the federal election is over”.

“There’s nothing wrong, other than I just feel a strong sense of it being time to pass the baton to the next runner in the race and to take a break,” she mentioned.

“At the end of an election cycle feels like a good time to move on to something new at the ABC. I hope it’s been obvious that I’ve always approached this job with one goal – and that is to ask frank questions of people in power, without fear or favour, that a fair-minded, reasonable person with some common sense watching at home might like to ask if they were sitting in my position.”

Since taking on the position in 2010, Sales has lined 5 Australian prime ministers, introduced 9 federal budgets and lined two, and now quickly to be three, federal elections.

“I’ve tried to shut down and call out bulls**t, hold powerful people to account, expose lies, incompetence and exaggeration in all political parties and all issues and present facts even when they’re unpopular or inconvenient,” she continued.

“I have truly tried my absolute hardest on behalf of you at home to do that every single time I’ve sat at the desk. Anchoring 7.30 has been the most amazing job and I’ll never stop being grateful for the opportunities it’s given me.”

The almost definitely successor is anticipated to be Laura Tingle or David Speers.

Sales went on to thank the ABC for a quantity unforgettable moments on air, recalling on the whole lot from bubbly celeb interviews, intense clashes with politicians and the heart-wrenching interviews following the 2016 Dreamworld accident.

“People like Matthew Lowe, who lost his wife, are the ones who stick with you,” she mentioned.

“Every time you interview somebody whose life has been devastated you feel terrified by what life has dished up to them and incredibly humbled by how they met it with strength and clarity and dignity and you just don’t forget it.”

She mentioned interviewing former Beatle Paul McCartney was “one of the best days of my life”.

“In all the years I‘ve anchored, I’ve never had more viewers come up to me in public and say how much joy it gave them that interview and it was beautiful that people felt they had shared in that experience with now,” she mentioned.

She reassured viewers she wasn’t departing the nationwide broadcaster completely, wishing luck to the station for the way forward for 7.30.

“There‘s no other show that does what 7.30 does night after night,” she mentioned.

“I’m so proud of what our team does. And I know the program is going to keep going from strength to strength as it always has. I feel overwhelmed when I thing of all the things that working at 7.30 has given me and I’m looking forward to having a good break and figuring out what I do next at the ABC.”

ABC’s performing information director Gavin Fang mentioned he would “start thinking about a new presenter down the track”, in keeping with The Guardian.

“We would love to have her stay in that role, but it’s in Leigh’s nature to seek fresh challenges, and it’s exciting for everyone to see what she’ll do next in journalism,” he mentioned.