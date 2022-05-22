Leipzig win German Cup final on penalties

RB Leipzig have defeated Freiburg 4-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw within the German Cup closing to carry their first main trophy.

Ten-man Leipzig, overwhelmed finalists in 2019 and 2021, prevailed over a Freiburg aspect who had by no means beforehand been in a serious Cup closing.

Freiburg captain Christian Gunter and Ermedin Demirovic missed within the shootout.

Maximilian Eggestein put Freiburg forward on 19 minutes with the officers deeming a handball within the build-up to be unintentional.

Leipzig misplaced Marcel Halstenberg to a purple card within the second half however Christopher Nkunku then equalised on 76 minutes.

Coach Domenico Tedesco has re-energised Leipzig since taking up in December and the primary main trophy for the Red-Bull backed membership follows qualification for the Champions League after ending fourth within the Bundesliga.

Freiburg, sixth within the Bundesliga, are heading to the Europa League.