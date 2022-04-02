Lemon At Rs 200 Per Kg Leaves A Sour Taste In Mouth For People In Gujarat

Price of lemon has surged to Rs 200 per kilogram in Gujarat’s Rajkot.

Rajkot, Gujarat:

The costs of lemons have surged in Gujarat’s Rajkot as a consequence of a scarcity in provides and an increase within the demand for the citrus fruit.

Lemons are presently being offered at Rs 200 per kg, as in comparison with the earlier charges of Rs 50-60 per kg.

“The price of lemon is touching Rs 200/kg. It was around Rs 50-60/kg earlier. We have to fit everything into a budget. But this increase in price is affecting our ‘kitchen budget’. We don’t know when will the prices go down,” a buyer informed information company ANI.

As the temperature rises, individuals choose to incorporate lemon of their weight loss program as they’re a wealthy supply of Vitamin C and assist in staying hydrated whereas selling digestion. The elevated consumption and lack of provide have skyrocketed the costs of lemons.

“Prices of almost every vegetable have increased. But this is more than we had expected. It is difficult for a middle-class customer to buy such expensive vegetables. We are unable to buy lemons in a large quantity like we used to buy earlier. This increase is almost double the prices we were paying last year in the month of March, don’t know what will happen in April-May,” stated Himanshu, a purchaser.

“Earlier, we used to buy one kg of lemons per week but now we have to reduce it to 250 or 500 grams due to price surge. It has affected our expenses,” stated Pinal Patel, one other purchaser.

The surge in value has additionally affected the merchants because the patrons are pressured to purchase lemons in much less amount after a sudden value surge. Hence, the rise in costs has affected each merchants and patrons.



