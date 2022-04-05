Lenawee County Deputy Shoots Man Suspected Of Firing Gun

ADRIAN, Mich. (AP) — A Lenawee County sheriff’s deputy has shot and wounded a person suspected of firing a gun at a house in Adrian.

The man was shot at about 1:15 a.m. Sunday after the deputy discovered him hiding in a vacant lot, in response to authorities.

The man was listed in important situation at a hospital.

Adrian police requested assist from the sheriff’s workplace to find the person, the sheriff’s workplace mentioned in a launch.

The deputy, a 31-year sheriff’s veteran, was not injured and has been positioned on administrative go away pending an investigation by the state police.

