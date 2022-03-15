Lenders Recover Over Rs 7.34 Lakh Crore In Six-And-A-Half Years Till December 2021

During the April-December interval of 2021-22, the quantity concerned in financial institution frauds stood at Rs 648 crore.

New Delhi:

Banks recovered over Rs 7.34 lakh crore previously six years and the primary six months of the present fiscal 12 months, the federal government stated in Parliament on Tuesday.

During the previous six monetary years and the primary six months of the present monetary 12 months, banks have effected an mixture restoration of Rs 7,34,542 crore, in non-performing property and written-off mortgage accounts, together with these reported as fraud, Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Karad stated in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

On restoration of fraud quantities, the minister stated Rs 55,895 crore have been recovered previously six monetary years and the present monetary 12 months as much as December 31, 2021, he stated.

The minister stated the Reserve Bank of India had issued grasp instructions on fraud to banks in 2016 and the federal government has instituted wide-ranging structural and procedural reforms to test frauds in banks.

He added that these systematic and complete checking of frauds, together with the legacy inventory of non-performing property, led to the unearthing of frauds perpetrated over time.

These steps have helped in a pointy decline in fraud quantity from Rs 68,962 crore in 2015-16 to Rs 11,583 crore in 2020-21.

