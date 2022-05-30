Lennox Hines was not employed to ITA | Loop Jamaica

The Island Traffic Authority (ITA) has indicated that Lennox Hines, caretaker-councillor for the Southboro Division in St Catherine, who was shot useless in late afternoon visitors alongside Marcus Garvey Drive in St Andrew on Thursday, was not employed to the authority, as was acknowledged in sections of the media.

In a launch from the Ministry of Transport and Mining, the ITA mentioned Hines was a driving teacher who labored intently with the ITA.

In the discharge, the authority expressed condolences to his household and mates “and all who have been affected, particularly the team at the Spanish Town Road Depot,” with which the now deceased man labored intently.

The ITA additional wished a speedy restoration for the grownup passenger within the automobile that Hines was driving on the time of the incident, who additionally sustained gunshot wounds.

The two – Hines and his accomplice – have been shot by males travelling on a bike whereas the politician’s automobile was at a stoplight headed within the course of the Portmore toll street. A 3rd one that was within the automobile – Hines’ little one – was unhurt.