Lenovo Refreshes Yoga Slim Laptops With Updated Intel, AMD Processors

Lenovo has launched its newest technology of Yoga Slim clamshell laptops within the US on Monday. The new laptop computer fashions unveiled by the Chinese laptop computer producer embody the Yoga Slim 9i, Yoga Slim 7i and Yoga Slim7i Pro X, Yoga Slim 7i Carbon, Yoga Slim 7, Yoga Slim 7 Pro, and the Yoga 7. The firm beforehand refreshed its ThinkPad lineup at CES 2021. The new laptops will obtainable underneath the Slim branding within the US, and underneath the Slim Yoga lineup in different areas. The firm additionally introduced the launch of the cloud-based Lenovo Smart Lock Services to remotely find, lock, delete and get well stolen computer systems, obtainable in June.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i, Slim 7i Pro X, Slim 7 Pro X, Slim 7i Carbon, Slim 7 Pro, Slim 7i Pro, Yoga 7 worth, availability

Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i is priced at $1,799 (roughly Rs. 1,37,300) whereas the Yoga Slim 7i Pro X prices $1,699 (roughly Rs. 1,29,700) and the Yoga Slim 7 Pro X comes with a price ticket of $1,499 (roughly Rs. 1,14,400).

Meanwhile, the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon is priced at $1,299 (roughly Rs. 99,100) whereas the Yoga Slim 7 Pro and Yoga Slim 7i Pro are priced at $1,499 (roughly Rs. 1,14,400) and $1,599 (roughly Rs. 1,22,000), respectively. Pricing for the Lenovo Yoga 7 is but to be revealed, because it won’t be obtainable within the US.

Except the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro which shall be obtainable in May, all the opposite fashions shall be obtainable within the US ranging from June 2022. The firm is but to disclose pricing and availability particulars for different markets, together with India.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i

Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i specs

Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i is powered by as much as twelfth Gen Intel Core i7-1280P processors, paired with Intel Iris Xe graphics and as much as 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The laptop computer comes with as much as 1TB of NVMe SSD storage. Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i is supplied with a 14-inch 2.8K (2,880×1,800 pixels) PureSight OLED show with as much as 400 nits of peak brightness, and shall be obtainable in a 14-inch 4K (3,840×2,400 pixels) show possibility, based on Lenovo.

The laptop computer is supplied with a full-HD+ infrared digital camera with an digital shutter. It options two 2W and two 3W Bowers and Wilkins tuned audio system. Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i comes with Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth assist, together with three Thunderbolt 4 ports, together with a 3.5mm audio jack. The laptop computer packs a 75Wh battery and measures 315 x 214.4 x 14.9mm and weighs 1.37kg.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro X specs

The newly launched Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro X is supplied with as much as twelfth Gen Intel Core i7- 12700H processors, paired with AMD Radeon graphics and as much as 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It affords as much as 1TB of NVMe SSD storage. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro X sports activities a 14.5-inch 3K (3,072×1,920 pixels) PureSight IPS show with as much as 400 nits of peak brightness and a 120Hz refresh price, and shall be obtainable in a touchscreen show possibility.

The laptop computer comes with a full-HD+ infrared digital camera with an digital shutter. It is supplied with two 2W Harman audio system with Dolby Atmos audio. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro X comes with Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth v5.1 assist, together with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, one USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port and an HDMI 2.0 port, together with a 3.5mm audio jack. The laptop computer packs a 70Wh battery. It measures 328.2 x 221.4 x 15.9mm and weighs 1.45kg, based on Lenovo.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro X

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro X specs

Sporting a number of comparable specs because the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro X, the newly introduced Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro X is supplied with as much as AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS Creator Edition processors, paired with as much as 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It affords as much as 1TB of NVMe SSD storage. The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro X is supplied with a 14.5-inch 3K (3,072×1,920 pixels) PureSight IPS show with as much as 400 nits of peak brightness and a 120Hz refresh price, and shall be obtainable in a touchscreen show possibility, based on the corporate.

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro X comes with a full-HD+ infrared digital camera with an digital shutter, and options two 2W Harman audio system with Dolby Atmos audio. On the connectivity entrance, the laptop computer affords Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth v5.1 assist, together with two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports, one USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, one USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, together with a 3.5mm audio jack. The laptop computer packs a 70Wh battery. It measures 328.2 x 221.4 x 15.9mm and weighs 1.45kg.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon specs

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon is supplied with as much as twelfth Gen Intel Core i7-1260P processors, paired with Intel Iris Xe graphics and as much as 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It affords as much as 1TB of NVMe SSD storage. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon sports activities a 13.3-inch 2.5K (2,560×1,600 pixels) PureSight IPS show with as much as 400 nits of peak brightness and a 120Hz refresh price, and also will be obtainable in a touchscreen show possibility.

The laptop computer comes with a HD digital camera with an digital shutter. It is supplied with two 2W Harman audio system with Dolby Atmos audio. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon comes with as much as Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth v5.1 assist, together with one Thunderbolt 4 port and one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port. The laptop computer packs a 50Wh battery. It measures 300.98 x 206.03 x 14.8mm and weighs 0.97kg.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro specs

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro is powered by as much as twelfth Gen Intel Core i7-12700 processors, paired with Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 graphics and as much as 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The laptop computer comes with as much as 1TB of NVMe SSD storage. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro is supplied with a 14-inch 2.8K (2,880×1,800 pixels) OLED show with as much as 400 nits of peak brightness and a 90Hz refresh price, and shall be obtainable in IPS show variants with 90Hz and 120Hz refresh charges, in addition to a 14-inch 2.2K (2,240×1,400 pixels) IPS show possibility, based on Lenovo.

Equipped with a full-HD+ infrared digital camera, the laptop computer options two 2W audio system. On the connectivity entrance, the laptop computer affords Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth assist, together with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, one USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, together with a 3.5mm audio jack. The laptop computer packs a 61Wh battery and measures 312.4 x 221.4 x 14.6mm and weighs 1.31kg.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro specs

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro is supplied with as much as AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS Creator Edition processors, paired with as much as 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It affords as much as 1TB of NVMe SSD storage. The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro is supplied with a 14-inch 2.8K (2,880×1,800 pixels) OLED show with as much as 400 nits of peak brightness and a 90Hz refresh price. Like the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro, the laptop computer shall be obtainable in IPS show variants with 90Hz and 120Hz refresh charges, in addition to a 14-inch 2.2K (2,240×1,400 pixels) IPS show possibility.

The laptop computer contains a full-HD+ infrared digital camera, the laptop computer options two 2W audio system. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro comes with Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth assist, together with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, one USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, together with a 3.5mm audio jack. The laptop computer packs a 61Wh battery and measures 312.4 x 221.4 x 14.6mm, based on Lenovo.

Lenovo Yoga 7

Lenovo Yoga 7 specs

The Lenovo Yoga 7 is supplied with as much as AMD Ryzen 7 6800U processors, paired with as much as 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It affords as much as 1TB of PCIe SSD storage. The Lenovo Yoga 7 is supplied with a 14-inch 2.8K (2,880×1,800 pixels) OLED show with as much as 300 nits of peak brightness and a 90Hz refresh price, and shall be obtainable in a touchscreen show possibility with a 60Hz refresh price, based on the corporate.

The Lenovo Yoga 7 comes with a 2-megapixel infrared digital camera with a privateness shutter, and options 4 2W audio system. On the connectivity entrance, the laptop computer affords Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth v5.2 assist, together with one Thunderbolt 4 port, one USB 32. Gen 2 Type-C port, one USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, one HDMI 2.1 port, together with a 3.5mm audio jack and a microSD card reader. The laptop computer measures 316.66 x 220.25 x 17.35mm and weighs 1.43kg.