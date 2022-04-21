Lentil as Anything out of business owing staff almost $400,000, administrators reveal
Pay-as-you-feel restaurant group Lentil as Anything might have traded whereas bancrupt for 3 years within the lead-up to the collapse of the social enterprise, which went into administration in February owing its workers at the least $369,000.
Lentil as Anything, arrange 21 years in the past by the high-profile Shanaka Fernando, is now being wound up, and in a current report back to collectors, accounting agency Worrells flagged numerous severe deficiencies in how the group was run.
“It is our preliminary position that the company was likely insolvent from at least 30 June, 2019, and likely earlier,” the Worrells report stated, noting there would should be additional substantial investigations. Insolvent buying and selling is handled significantly by regulators and generally is a civil or legal offence.
Lentil as Anything operated in Melbourne and Sydney. “Our restaurants have no set prices. Everyone is welcome to come for a meal and pay-as-they-feel: through a financial contribution or volunteering. All leave with the feeling that they are part of an inclusive community,” was the way it promoted its unconventional pricing mannequin.
The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald published a series of reports final yr into monetary mismanagement on the restaurant chain and the underpayment of workers. A forensic accounting report commissioned by a earlier board alleged $11,279 of the registered charity’s cash might need been improperly used on Fernando’s personal bills, together with paying his electrical energy, water and gasoline payments, and journey.
Fernando, a former bankrupt, denied all claims and accused the previous board of desirous to “denigrate” him in addition to Lentil as Anything, and the group’s legal professionals, Mills Oakley, despatched authorized letters in 2021 and 2022 to The Age threatening to sue for defamation.
In a current creditor’s report, Matthew Kucianski from Worrells stated the chain collapsed owing at the least $110,000 in worker entitlements and an additional $258,491 in superannuation. In whole, the report stated collectors have been owed almost $600,000 with no probably prospect that they’ll obtain a return.
There have been additionally “material deficiencies” in its inside record-keeping, one other potential offence, which “render the books and records in their current state insufficient to enable true and fair financial statements to be prepared and audited,” Worrells discovered.
There was additionally confusion on how a lot workers have been owed as many have been “volunteers” with an unsure authorized standing who have been paid a stipend reasonably than a wage. Eligible workers can apply to claw again a few of their entitlements, together with as much as 13 weeks’ wages, by a federal authorities scheme.