Lentil as Anything out of business owing staff almost $400,000, administrators reveal

Pay-as-you-feel restaurant group Lentil as Anything might have traded whereas bancrupt for 3 years within the lead-up to the collapse of the social enterprise, which went into administration in February owing its workers at the least $369,000.

Lentil as Anything, arrange 21 years in the past by the high-profile Shanaka Fernando, is now being wound up, and in a current report back to collectors, accounting agency Worrells flagged numerous severe deficiencies in how the group was run.

Lentil as Anything founder Shanaka Fernando. Credit:Simon Schluter

“It is our preliminary position that the company was likely insolvent from at least 30 June, 2019, and likely earlier,” the Worrells report stated, noting there would should be additional substantial investigations. Insolvent buying and selling is handled significantly by regulators and generally is a civil or legal offence.

Lentil as Anything operated in Melbourne and Sydney. “Our restaurants have no set prices. Everyone is welcome to come for a meal and pay-as-they-feel: through a financial contribution or volunteering. All leave with the feeling that they are part of an inclusive community,” was the way it promoted its unconventional pricing mannequin.