Leon Cameron’s playing and coaching career

LEON CAMERON’S AFL PLAYING AND COACHING CAREER:-

* DOB: 2/9/72

* Played 256 AFL video games 1990-2003 (172 with Footscray/Western Bulldogs, 84 with Richmond). Bulldogs greatest and fairest 1993.

* Assistant coach at Bulldogs and Hawthorn earlier than becoming a member of GWS as senior assistant coach below Kevin Sheedy in 2013.

* Took over as senior coach at GWS from 2014-22, 192 video games. In 9 accomplished seasons, 5 finals appearances, together with two shedding preliminary finals and the 2019 grand closing.

* Will coach the Giants for the final time on Sunday towards Carlton, with assistant Mark McVeigh appointed as caretaker for the remainder of the season.

* Lost grand finals as an assistant coach at Hawthorn in 2012, after which as head coach at GWS in 2019.