Australia

Leon Cameron’s playing and coaching career

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham2 mins ago
0 1 minute read


LEON CAMERON’S AFL PLAYING AND COACHING CAREER:-

* DOB: 2/9/72

* Played 256 AFL video games 1990-2003 (172 with Footscray/Western Bulldogs, 84 with Richmond). Bulldogs greatest and fairest 1993.

* Assistant coach at Bulldogs and Hawthorn earlier than becoming a member of GWS as senior assistant coach below Kevin Sheedy in 2013.

* Took over as senior coach at GWS from 2014-22, 192 video games. In 9 accomplished seasons, 5 finals appearances, together with two shedding preliminary finals and the 2019 grand closing.

* Will coach the Giants for the final time on Sunday towards Carlton, with assistant Mark McVeigh appointed as caretaker for the remainder of the season.

* Lost grand finals as an assistant coach at Hawthorn in 2012, after which as head coach at GWS in 2019.



Source link

Tags
Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham2 mins ago
0 1 minute read
Photo of Prince Abraham

Prince Abraham

Back to top button