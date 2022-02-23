Leonardo DiCaprio ‘proud’ to invest in eco-friendly champagne

Raise a glass to Mother Earth.

Leonardo DiCaprio proudly introduced that he purchased a stake within the eco-friendly firm Champagne Telmont.

“From protecting biodiversity on its land, to using 100% renewable electricity, @maisontelmont is determined to radically lower its environmental footprint,” the Oscar-winning actor and environmental activist, 47, tweeted Tuesday, including, “Proud to join as an investor in Champagne Telmont.”

DiCaprio defined that the sustainable model goals to supply a greener future.

“Champagne Telmont, together with its partner wine-growers, has set its sights on producing 100% organic champagne, ensuring a completely sustainable production lifecycle in the coming years,” he mentioned in a press release shared on Telmont’s Instagram.

The firm’s chairman, Ludovic du Plessis, additionally shared how excited he was for the “Don’t Look Up” star to hop on board.

“Leonardo DiCaprio’s decision to become a shareholder sends Telmont a strong message of support that will encourage us as we carry out our ambitious plans,” du Plessis mentioned in a press release. “We share the same convictions and the same commitment to protecting the environment. The House has one foot in tradition and the other in modernity, but both firmly rooted in (and on) the terroir!”

He added, “We aim to act in the name of Mother Nature in everything we do.”

DiCaprio didn’t disclose how a lot cash he invested within the firm, and his rep didn’t instantly reply to our request for remark.

Champagne Telmont takes sustainability to a complete new stage. Not solely does the model give attention to eco-friendly manufacturing, it additionally practices upcycling by accumulating used bottles on the Telmont property and reworking them into candles made with soy wax and untreated wooden sticks, according to its Instagram.

The firm was based in 1912 close to Épernay in northern France.