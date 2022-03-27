Leopard Enters Residential Area In Tamil Nadu, Causes Panic

A pet canine was taken away by a leopard from close to his home per week in the past, police mentioned. (Representational)

Udhagamandalam (Nilgiris):

Panic gripped residents in Tamil Nadu’s Udhagamandalam after a leopard strayed into their space at evening and so they demanded that the animal be trapped, forest personnel mentioned on Sunday.

The leopard was seen shifting close to the home of a farmer early this morning, they mentioned.

A pet canine was taken away by a leopard from close to his home per week in the past, police mentioned.

CCTV footage confirmed the massive cat on the prowl, they mentioned.