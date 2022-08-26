Leopard Found Dead With Claws Missing In Chhattisgarh

Samples from the carcass have been despatched for forensic evaluation. (Representational)

Dhamtari, Chhattisgarh:

A leopard was discovered lifeless with its claws lacking in a forest in Chhattisgarh’s Dhamtari district on Friday, a forest official mentioned.

The carcass of the animal, aged round three years previous, was present in Dinkarpur forest space beneath Dugli forest vary, greater than 100 km away from capital Raipur, mentioned Harish Pandey, sub-divisional officer (forest).

“All the claws of the animal were missing, giving raise to the suspicion about poaching. The cause of the death was not immediately known as the post-mortem is awaited,” the official mentioned.

Samples from the carcass have been despatched for forensic evaluation, he mentioned.

Meanwhile, forest personnel have launched a search within the space together with a sniffer canine squad to hint folks concerned within the offence, he mentioned.

In 2017, a leopard was discovered lifeless in the identical space however it was a pure dying, forest officers mentioned.

In June this 12 months, a leopard was discovered lifeless with its physique components lacking in neighbouring Gariaband district, whereas a tiger was poisoned to dying in Guru Ghasidas National Park of Korea district, they mentioned.

