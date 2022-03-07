Leopard released into the wild after being rescued in UP’s Meerut. Watch

Wild animals belong to the jungle. However, there are lots of situations when wild animals corresponding to leopards or bears come to locations inhabited by people and should be rescued. Videos of such wild animals being launched again into the wild are all the time a deal with to observe. Like this video of posted on Twitter by an Indian Forest Service officer of a leopard being launched into its pure habitat in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut.

IFS officer Ramesh Pandey posted the video on Twitter on March 5 and it’s got greater than 11,000 views to this point.

In the video, a person is seen releasing the leopard by opening its cage behind a pickup truck. Within seconds, the wild cat climbs out of the truck and makes a run for the forest after crossing a shallow water physique.

“It’s always satisfying for the field staffs to rewild the rescued animals back to their habitats. Kudos to DFO Meerut and team for a successful leopard rescue and release,” he captioned the video.

Kudos to DFO Meerut and workforce for a profitable leopard rescue and launch. pic.twitter.com/r5tdLLjlxn — Ramesh Pandey (@rameshpandeyifs) March 5, 2022

“Thank god he is safe and sound. This wild cat was seen near to my in-laws home yesterday. I was worried of kids and even his safety. Well thanks sir and thanks to the police people as well who made this rescue operation gently,” a Twitter person commented on the submit. “Most happy 12 seconds on Twitter today,” one other stated.

Another IFS officer Rajesh Kumar took to Twitter to share concerning the incident. He thanked his seniors and rescue workforce members together with the native public for the rescue operation. He stated it was actually a tricky process to do the rescue in a densely populated space. He additionally wished all one of the best to the leopard, whom that they had named Pallav.

Thanks to all Seniors & Rescue workforce members together with native public . It was actually a tricky process to do rescue in dense populated space . Our endurance & technique lastly labored . Wishing all one of the best to Pallav ( named Adult male leopard).@moefcc @ANINewsUP @DDNewsUP https://t.co/JtDQEDpqtQ — Rajesh Kumar IFS (@rkm_dce) March 5, 2022

