Leopoldo Lopez Fast Facts | CNN

Here’s a take a look at the lifetime of Leopoldo López, a Venezuelan opposition chief who was imprisoned on expenses of inciting anti-government protests.

Birth date: April 29, 1971

Birth place: Caracas, Venezuela

Birth identify: Leopoldo Eduardo López Mendoza

Father: Leopoldo López Gil, businessman and member of the European Parliament

Mother: Antonieta Mendoza de López, a media government

Marriage: Lilian Tintori (2007-present)

Children: Federica Antonieta, Leopoldo Santiago and Manuela Rafaela

Education: Kenyon College, B.A., Sociology, 1993; Harvard University, M.P.P., Public Policy, 1996

He’s the great-great grandson of Venezuela’s first president, Cristóbal Mendoza.

Is a descendent of South American liberator Simon Bólívar.

Was reelected mayor of Chacao with 81% of the vote and ended the time period with a 92% approval score.

1996-1999 – Assistant to the Chief Economist and Economic Adviser for Petróleos de Venezuela S.A.

2000-2001 – Works as a professor of economics at Universidad Católica Andrés Bello.

2000-2008 – Serves two four-year phrases as mayor of Chacao, a district of Caracas.

2008 – The authorities of Venezuelan President Hugo Chávez bans López from operating for public workplace, accusing him of corruption and misuse of public funds. Chavez’s authorities banned a whole bunch of different politicians, lots of whom had been from events against Chavez.

2009 – Helps launch a brand new political celebration referred to as the Voluntad Popular, or the Popular Will. The celebration mission is to beat poverty and to safe a democracy the place all Venezuelans have rights.

September 16, 2011 – The Inter-American Court of Human Rights broadcasts its ruling that López’s rights had been violated when he was banned from operating for workplace.

October 17, 2011 – Venezuela’s Supreme Court rejects the ruling from the Inter-American Court of Human Rights, upholding the ban on López operating for workplace. A day later, López vows to run for president despite the court’s ruling.

January 24, 2012 – López withdraws from the presidential election and backs opposition candidate Henrique Capriles Radonski.

February 13, 2014 – After at the very least three persons are killed throughout an anti-government protest in Caracas, a Venezuelan court issues an arrest warrant for Lopez. Authorities declare he’s chargeable for the violence. He is charged with conspiracy, homicide and terrorism.

February 18, 2014 – López turns himself in.

February 19-20, 2014 – A hearing to charge López takes place. Prosecutors drop the fees of homicide and terrorism.

April 4, 2014 – Venezuela’s lawyer basic broadcasts that López has been formally charged with public incitement, property damage, arson and conspiracy. Activists maintain a protest in Caracas to declare López’s innocence.

September 10, 2015 – Is convicted and sentenced to nearly 14 years in prison. The conviction sparks protests.

May 3, 2017 – A “proof of life” video is released to dispel rumors that he is in poor health.

July 8, 2017 – Venezuela’s Supreme Court orders the release of López to house arrest because of health concerns.

August 1, 2017 – Venezuelan authorities take López from his home after opposing a controversial election that critics say will let President Nicolás Maduro illegitimately consolidate energy. Government officers say López violated the phrases of his home arrest and was planning to flee. López’s lawyer denies these accusations.

August 5, 2017 – López returns to house arrest. “They just brought Leopoldo home. We are working with more conviction and more firmly in order to find peace and freedom for Venezuela!,” his spouse Lilian Tintori tweets.

September 2, 2017 – López’s spouse says she was prevented from leaving the country for Europe by immigration officials. Tintori says she was going to Europe to fulfill with European leaders to speak in regards to the disaster in Venezuela.

September 8, 2017 – López’s mom, Antonieta de Lopez, meets with UK Prime Minister Theresa May in Tintori’s place.

April 30, 2019 – Appears in a video with the leader of Venezuela’s opposition, Juan Guaidó, during an address in Caracas. López says he was free of home arrest by the armed motion.

May 2, 2019 – Venezuela’s Supreme Court points an arrest warrant for López, saying he violated his 2017 court-ordered home arrest.

October 2020 – Leaves the residence of the Spanish ambassador in Caracas, to reunite along with his household in Spain. López had been staying on the Spanish embassy since April 30, 2019.