Lesbian Couple, Separated By Parents, Reunited By Kerala High Court

Adhila alleged that her associate Fathima was kidnapped by her relations final week.

Kochi:

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday allowed lesbian couple Adhila Nassrin and Fathima Noora to dwell collectively, primarily based on a plea filed by Adhila.

Adhila alleged that her associate Fathima was kidnapped by her relations final week. She had additionally filed a police grievance earlier.

Adhila, 22, and Fathima, 23, had met once they had been college students in Saudi Arabia and later they determined to dwell collectively in keeping with the plea filed within the court docket. But the relations objected to the connection.

“On May 19, I reached Kozhikode and met Fathima. For some days, we lived at a shelter home in Kozhikode, but the police intervened when relatives traced them at the place,” Adhila stated within the petition.

Adhila’s relations took the couple to Aluva from Kozhikode and after a number of days, Fathima’s relations arrived in Aluva and took her by pressure to Kozhikode.

The couple lived in Kozhikode with the help of Vanaja Collective, a Kozhikode-based NGO.