‘Less arrests, no more drinking snake blood’: Have Peking Duk finally grown up?

Styles is being well mannered. No doubt they’ve completed this gag earlier than, however the pair simply appear excited to be in the identical metropolis. Hyde, 31, now calls Venice Beach in Los Angeles residence, whereas Styles, additionally 31, lives in Sydney, that means two years of COVID-19 has principally stored them aside. “It’s been a rollercoaster of emotions; there were times when it’s been like, ‘What’s the point in all this s–t?’ It felt hopeless,” says Hyde. “I’ve lost count of the number of gigs we’ve had to cancel in the past two years,” provides Styles. “But we were lucky enough to be able to sustain ourselves without having to stack shelves at the supermarket or driving Uber, we had lots of musician friends who had to do that.” Having met in Canberra as highschool college students, Styles and Hyde fashioned Peking Duk in 2010 and rapidly landed a residency at a bar within the nation’s capital.

“It was a fancy cocktail bar, and the owner said to us, ‘We need everyone to stay seated and have dinner; if you get people dancing, you’re out,’” remembers Styles. Challenge accepted. “Obviously, we would get drunk and just turn it all the way up,” laughs Hyde. “And then we got fired.” Getting fired for being an excessive amount of enjoyable appears extremely on-brand for Peking Duk, who promptly went about constructing a profession round making folks dance. In 2014, they rocketed into the general public area off the again of their hit single, High. The observe positioned second on the Triple J Hottest 100 that very same yr and received the ARIA for Best Dance Release, the primary of their two ARIA awards. Since then, they’ve amassed greater than 445 million streams globally and 27 million video views throughout their catalogue. They are a staple on competition payments world wide, with followers flocking to see their famously high-energy exhibits. The pandemic introduced their stellar run on the highway to a grinding halt, however the downtime proved to be an unexpectedly welcome shock.

After forming in 2010, Peking Duk have grow to be one among Australia’s most profitable dance acts. Credit:Steven Siewert “My life has done a big 180, and I am actually happier now than before [COVID-19]; I’ve started exercising, copping a few sun rays, I’ve never read so many books in my life”, explains Styles. “Before then, it was fast food every day, boozing every night, partying non-stop, it was fun as f–k, but it takes a toll.” “It was f–king fun,” confirms Hyde. “But before COVID-19, we’d been touring all the time and just pushing it constantly; I knew I couldn’t do it anymore. You learn as you go.” It is smart then that as our first course arrives, each Hyde and Styles go for Chinese tea. I’d half anticipated this lunch to be of the lengthy selection, secretly getting ready myself to celebration with Peking Duk.

“That used to be a real thing; when we first started out, promoters would book us, not so that we’d play, but so we’d party,” explains Styles. “We’d be flown all around the country – Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth – do like one hour of DJing, and then they’d just want to get loose with us. For a long time, we paid our rent by getting paid to party.” It’s an existence that has a particular shelf life however results in the form of anecdotes you’ll be able to dine out on eternally. Over Peking duck, the boys fortunately decide aside Peking Duk, mining their historical past for treasured recollections of their most insane gigs. Peking duck with Peking Duk. Credit:Steven Siewert

“We played this one bizarre show on the back of a ute in a castle in Vietnam,” remembers Hyde. “We met this super-rich guy; he loved Scottish and English castles so much he built his own castle.” “He told us he was in the furniture business,” provides Styles. “But he was almost certainly some kind of arms dealer.” “Client Liaison also played the castle gig, then we all spent a week together on the Mekong River, where we drank snake blood,” says Hyde. “We actually ate every single part of the snake. So yeah, we’ve had some good times.”

There are additionally glory days tales of Hyde’s a number of arrests. “I got arrested in Texas; it was a misunderstanding,” he admits sheepishly. “We played a gig which got shut down by the cops, I tried to talk them out of it, but you can’t really talk to police over there.” “And you got arrested in New York,” chimes in Styles. “It was his birthday, and we were walking down the street in the snow; Adam was desperate to pee, and nature took its course. Then the cops spotted him.” “But we’re OK now; we’ve grown up a little bit,” declares Hyde. “Less arrests, no more drinking snake blood.” Thankfully, rising up doesn’t imply slowing down, and because the world returns to a brand new model of regular, so too does Peking Duk. They’re again on the highway, touring festivals across the nation (Groovin’ The Moo final month, Bass In The Grass this month) whereas selling their newest single, Honest. The observe options US popstar, Slayyyter and is pure Peking Duk; upbeat, excessive tempo, feelgood. Lights, cameras, crowds! Peking Duk are having fun with a return to life on stage.

“We wrote it during the depths of lockdown, and it actually felt like a challenge; we wanted people to be happy, so it’s a call to good vibes,” explains Hyde. “It would’ve been easy to spend three weeks in the studio playing with dark and murky ideas,” provides Styles. “But we wanted to come out with something uplifting.” The invoice from the Palace Chinese restaurant. Surprisingly, after greater than a decade within the music business, Peking Duk is but to launch a full-length album. Fans have lengthy rallied for a Peking Duk report, but it surely’s clear the boys received’t ever subscribe to the evolve-or-die mind-set. They might have grown up, however that doesn’t imply they’re branching out. “It feels like as a musician in 2022, you’re expected to do so many different things, become a brand, make content, we should probably be releasing some kind of NFT,” speculates Hyde.