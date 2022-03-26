Lessons to learn from lockdown teaching

It can be no shock to most Ok-6 college lecturers that many youngsters’s fundamental expertise improved throughout COVID-19 (“Students shine at the basics during Covid”, March 20). During that point most mother and father, and certainly on-line studying supplied by faculties, most likely targeting the fundamentals, studying, writing, spelling and numeracy. For a few years, even many years, the curriculum in main college has been overcrowded. In explicit, it’s crucial that the Ok-2 curriculum goes again to these fundamental expertise in order that the kid’s future success at school is ensured. – Mary Lawson, Marrickville

A Newcastle University research discovered that sure low-achieving college students unexpectedly improved their numeracy and literacy throughout lockdown. This occurred when these college students had been home-schooled and weren’t interacting with different college students in a traditional classroom. Apart from the research’s insignificant sampling, and the neglect of those college students’ different schooling, the research suggests higher strategies of dealing with any such pupil cohort. These college students would clearly profit from receiving extra consideration in computer-aided small teams, reasonably than massive typical courses. – Geoff Black, Caves Beach

Among the various prospects for the persevering with success of scholars by means of COVID-19 is the affect, shut interplay and growth of residence tutoring by caring mother and father. The shut interplay between mother and father and lecturers (albeit over the web) for the advantage of youngsters have to be recognised as one of many keys to profitable methods over COVID-19 and presumably into the long run. – Janice Creenaune, Austinmer

Wilful neglect of R&D

By persevering with to protest within the media (“A sorry specimen”, March 20) are we merely banging our heads in opposition to a brick wall? Successive Coalition governments in Australia have did not make the connection between fundamental analysis in universities, and invention, innovation and productiveness positive factors within the “real” world. They conflate elites and consultants in ivory towers with their opponents and apparently need to ship a message through savage funding cuts. But they’re both oblivious to, or obstinately ignoring, the long-term hurt being finished to our nation. So are they dimwits, penny-pinching misers with our taxes (although profligate elsewhere) or simply captive to tedious ideological hang-ups? The previous 28 years can’t be made up in a rush and, sadly, a era or extra of researchers might have been misplaced to us. – Margaret Johnston, Paddington