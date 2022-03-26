Lessons to learn from lockdown teaching
It can be no shock to most Ok-6 college lecturers that many youngsters’s fundamental expertise improved throughout COVID-19 (“Students shine at the basics during Covid”, March 20). During that point most mother and father, and certainly on-line studying supplied by faculties, most likely targeting the fundamentals, studying, writing, spelling and numeracy. For a few years, even many years, the curriculum in main college has been overcrowded. In explicit, it’s crucial that the Ok-2 curriculum goes again to these fundamental expertise in order that the kid’s future success at school is ensured. – Mary Lawson, Marrickville
A Newcastle University research discovered that sure low-achieving college students unexpectedly improved their numeracy and literacy throughout lockdown. This occurred when these college students had been home-schooled and weren’t interacting with different college students in a traditional classroom. Apart from the research’s insignificant sampling, and the neglect of those college students’ different schooling, the research suggests higher strategies of dealing with any such pupil cohort. These college students would clearly profit from receiving extra consideration in computer-aided small teams, reasonably than massive typical courses. – Geoff Black, Caves Beach
Among the various prospects for the persevering with success of scholars by means of COVID-19 is the affect, shut interplay and growth of residence tutoring by caring mother and father. The shut interplay between mother and father and lecturers (albeit over the web) for the advantage of youngsters have to be recognised as one of many keys to profitable methods over COVID-19 and presumably into the long run. – Janice Creenaune, Austinmer
Wilful neglect of R&D
By persevering with to protest within the media (“A sorry specimen”, March 20) are we merely banging our heads in opposition to a brick wall? Successive Coalition governments in Australia have did not make the connection between fundamental analysis in universities, and invention, innovation and productiveness positive factors within the “real” world. They conflate elites and consultants in ivory towers with their opponents and apparently need to ship a message through savage funding cuts. But they’re both oblivious to, or obstinately ignoring, the long-term hurt being finished to our nation. So are they dimwits, penny-pinching misers with our taxes (although profligate elsewhere) or simply captive to tedious ideological hang-ups? The previous 28 years can’t be made up in a rush and, sadly, a era or extra of researchers might have been misplaced to us. – Margaret Johnston, Paddington
Research and growth are the heartbeat of innovation. Yet, the Australian Academy of Science estimates that since 1994 the federal government of Australia’s contribution to R & D has declined a whopping 50 per cent. So a lot for Morrison’s mantra of “technology, not taxes”. – Larry Woldenberg, Forest Lodge
Put a flooring on funds
A minimal cost in order that these on revenue assist aren’t subjected to poverty is an efficient factor (“Greens want $88-a-day baseline for all income support payments”, March 20). But by stating an quantity that may invariably develop into the main target of consideration, folks will debate whether or not it’s too excessive or too low. The very first thing to do must be to argue that there must be a typical minimal for all revenue assist funds, whether or not JobSeeker allowance, old-age pensions or incapacity pensions – David Rush, Lawson
Radical change
Trent Zimmerman might imagine he represents and advocates for the values of his citizens (“‘Diabolical’ event throws safe Liberal seat in doubt”, March 20), however whereas his social gathering chief, the PM, sees solely by means of coal-blackened glasses it should do neither him nor his constituents any good. A radical change is required. Australia is crying out for brand spanking new management from folks with inventive minds, who’re prepared to take professional recommendation and take heed to various views, and for brand spanking new route from a workforce made up of individuals with the braveness of their convictions, who put the commonwealth above self-interest. If this new workforce consists of a number of independents, all the higher. – Meredith Williams, Northmead