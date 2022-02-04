Let the Winter Games begin! Beijing 2022 underway

The 2022 Winter Olympics is about to formally start, because the opening ceremony will get underway on the Bird’s Nest in Beijing.

The Chinese metropolis will make historical past as the primary to host each the Summer and Winter video games, though 2022 will look vastly completely different to 2008 – and never simply due to the ice, snow and beanies.

Just 14 of the 43 Australian winter olympians will attend the ceremony, lead by flag-bearers Laura Peel (aerial snowboarding) and Brendan Kerry (determine skating), who will make historical past as the primary duo to share the honours within the Winter Games.

“It was the biggest shock and I couldn’t wipe the smile off my face. I am honoured,” he mentioned.

“Being an Olympian is special. For me, being a Winter Olympian is another level in a finite group. To be a flag-JUbearer, now cast with that select group of winter athletes before me, is amazing.

“I look at it as reflecting all the work, all the struggles — I see it as the acknowledgement of my peers and my country.”

Australia would be the third-last nation to march within the Parade of Nations , because the order is decided by the Chinese alphabet – with just a few exceptions.

Greece will enter first, as is custom, whereas Italy, as host of the subsequent Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina in 2026, will observe Australia earlier than host nation China has the honour of ending the ceremony.

The Opening Ceremony begins at 8pm on Seven.

8.20PM

China’s nationwide stadium, The Bird’s Nest, performs host to the Opening Ceremony.

It begins with a countdown from 24 – marking the primary of the 24 photo voltaic phrases of the Chinese lunar calendar, 立春.

It interprets to “Beginning of Spring”, with the latter phrase illuminated in fireworks above the stadium.

The Chinese consider the approaching of Spring, in a season of freezing temperatures, usually breeds new life.