The 2022 Winter Olympics is about to formally start, because the opening ceremony will get underway on the Bird’s Nest in Beijing.

The Chinese metropolis will make historical past as the primary to host each the Summer and Winter video games, though 2022 will look vastly completely different to 2008 – and never simply due to the ice, snow and beanies.

Just 14 of the 43 Australian winter olympians will attend the ceremony, lead by flag-bearers Laura Peel (aerial snowboarding) and Brendan Kerry (determine skating), who will make historical past as the primary duo to share the honours within the Winter Games.



