Let Ukraine rapidly join EU and cut Russia from SWIFT, says Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pushed for Ukraine’s pressing ascension to the European Union and Russia to be minimize from the SWIFT worldwide digital financial institution cost system amid the continuing invasion.

“Residential buildings destroyed by missiles and artillery are the final argument for the world to stop this occupational invasion together with us,” he said in a defiant video address on Saturday.

“I say it as frankly as it can be, the Ukrainian people deserve and have the right to get membership of the European Union. This will be the main evidence of support for our country.”

Zelenskyy confirmed that he spoke to European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen about what he mentioned was an important second to resolve on the nation’s EU future as soon as and for all.

Michel responded to Zelenskyy on Twitter, saying that “Ukraine and its people are family. Further concrete support is on its way.”

In his deal with, Zelenskyy additionally requested the likes of Germany and Hungary to point out “courage” on SWIFT and comply with the transfer.

“The anti-war coalition is working. Defensive weapons and equipment are arriving to Ukraine. We have almost unanimous support from the EU on cutting Russia from SWIFT. I hope Germany and Hungary will find the courage to support this decision.”

On his Twitter account, Zelenskyy shared he was receiving “support calls” from a number of European leaders, together with French President Emmanuel Macron, Swiss President Ignazio Cassis and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who he mentioned supplied “concrete assistance to Ukraine”.

An earlier misunderstanding concerning a missed name from Italian PM Mario Draghi was additionally cleared up. Zelenskyy claimed that Draghi “in a phone conversation supported Russia’s disconnection from SWIFT” and promised defence help.

“Ukraine must become part of the EU,” Zelenskyy repeated.

For the Western allies, reducing Russia out of the SWIFT monetary system — which shuffles cash from financial institution to financial institution across the globe — can be one of many hardest monetary steps they might take, damaging Russia’s economic system instantly and in the long run.

The transfer might minimize Russia off from most worldwide monetary transactions, together with worldwide earnings from oil and fuel manufacturing, which accounts for greater than 40% of the nation’s income.

In an emotional speech, Zelenskyy accused the Russian forces of hitting civilian areas and infrastructure.

He additionally mentioned the nation’s armed forces have been efficiently combating again towards Russian troops, that Russian makes an attempt to forge into Kyiv had been repelled, and Moscow’s plan to rapidly seize the capital and set up a puppet authorities had been thwarted.

In an earlier video deal with on his smartphone in downtown Kyiv on Saturday, he said that the “disinformation” on-line about him asking the Ukrainian military to give up isn’t true.

“I am here. We will not lay down any weapons. We will defend our land, because our weapons are our truth,” he mentioned.

“Our truth is that this is our land, our country, our children and we will protect all of this.”

Russian troops stormed towards Ukraine’s capital Saturday, and avenue combating broke out as metropolis officers urged residents to take shelter. The nation’s president refused affords to evacuate, insisting that he would keep. “The fight is here,” he mentioned.