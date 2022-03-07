Let Ukrainians — not Ukraine — join the EU

Florian Trauner is a professor of political science on the Vrije Universiteit Brussel and co-directs the VUB’s Interdisciplinary Research Centre on Migration and Minorities (BIRMM).

As Russia’s warfare in opposition to Ukraine wages on, European Union nations have so far opened their borders and welcomed Ukrainians with open arms. With a couple of million individuals already fleeing the preventing, the sheer numbers will current Europe with a refugee problem of unprecedented scale. But the disaster additionally presents a historic alternative to rethink what it means to belong to the EU.

In regular instances, the EU’s asylum system is predicated on the person evaluation of every migrant’s declare to safety. But with so many individuals arriving in such a brief house of time, this method can’t work. According to the U.N.’s Refugee Agency, Russia’s assault will probably create “Europe’s largest refugee crisis this century.” The European Commission estimates that as much as 6.5 million Ukrainians may very well be compelled to flee.

The EU has already taken the historic decision to grant newly arrived Ukrainians with a brief safety standing, giving them momentary residence permits and entry to medical therapy, employment and training within the EU. But we will nonetheless do extra.

Russia’s invasion has accelerated the rapprochement between the EU and Ukraine. Kyiv has formally requested a fast-track process to turn into a candidate nation for EU membership — a request that has been warmly obtained by the EU’s leaders and the European Parliament.

This has raised expectations in Ukraine, however becoming a member of the EU shouldn’t be a simple factor to do. The EU can’t throw away the fundamentals of its enlargement insurance policies. A candidate nation should nonetheless meet a spread of demanding situations, which embody changing into a secure democracy and functioning market economic system, and incorporating all present EU guidelines and rules into the home authorized framework.

Weakening these situations wouldn’t be good for Ukraine or the EU. Doing so would additionally trigger frustration and unrest within the Western Balkans, one other group of countries eager to affix the union, in addition to nations like Turkey, the place the accession course of has been frozen. And if the EU had been to just accept each Ukraine and the Western Balkans into its fold, it could then overburden its institutional buildings and decision-making procedures.

Fortunately, there’s a method to thread the needle. The EU may lengthen Ukrainians — however not Ukraine — among the core advantages of membership earlier than the nation really joins. Specifically, it may give Ukrainians the appropriate of free motion and residence contained in the EU, permitting them to search for jobs and stay anyplace within the bloc.

Legally talking, the EU member nations must liberalize their labor migration legal guidelines to take action, however it ought to nonetheless be framed as getting (de facto) entry to “the right of free movement in the EU.” And in observe, it could create a brand new approach — for people, not states — to be part of the EU.

During the enlargement course of, this proper of free motion for Ukrainians also needs to be linked to progress made when it comes to democratic consolidation and rule of regulation reforms. If the reforms are unsatisfactory, the appropriate to maneuver and work freely contained in the EU may then be phased out or withdrawn.

This may very well be a sport changer for the EU’s enlargement coverage. The EU has lacked tangible and credible incentives for some time now and has not managed to stop some candidate nations from democratic backsliding. For instance, Balkan strongmen, resembling Serbia’s Aleksandar Vučić, have undermined the separation of powers and flirted with rapprochement with Russia.

If a free motion deal for Ukrainians succeeds, the EU may then apply it to the Western Balkans on a country-by-country foundation. It may, for instance, present extra critical reformers like North Macedonia with earlier entry to the appropriate of free motion contained in the EU, whereas refraining from giving the identical proper to the residents of extra autocratic regimes within the neighborhood. Such a differentiation may probably improve electoral stress to take EU-demanded reforms extra critically.

A big-scale inflow of Ukrainians is already taking place, and it’s not being politicized or opposed by a majority of EU residents. The EU now has an unexpected window of alternative for a brand new enlargement coverage, one that might redraw its relationship with the individuals of its neighborhood.