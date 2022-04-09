‘Let’s ban the Oscars’: Academy’s Will Smith ban met with disbelief, accusations of racism

Will Smith accepts the award for lead actor in the course of the 2022 Oscars. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Will Smith is facing a 10-year ban from occasions held by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for slapping Oscars presenter Chris Rock in the course of the 94th Academy Awards in March. But the response to the movie academy’s resolution Friday was met with blended outcomes, starting from disbelief to accusations of racism.

While the “King Richard” star has repeatedly apologized and accepted the academy’s resolution, the group contended that its ban was “a step toward a larger goal of protecting the safety of our performers and guests, and restoring trust in the academy.”

But many individuals on social media did not see it that means (and celebrities had been principally silent).

Some critics characterised the academy’s ruling in opposition to the “Fresh Prince” veteran as racially motivated, whereas others noticed it because the group making up for lax repercussions for previous transgressors.

They cited inappropriate conduct by the likes of Oscar winner Adrien Brody, who planted a kiss on presenter Halle Berry in 2003, or that of comedian Jim Carrey, a critic of Smith who made live-show advances on an unwilling Alicia Silverstone on the 1997 MTV Movie Awards.

“The ten year ban they gave Will Smith feels very ‘make a lesson of this Black person,'” tweeted writer Frederick Joseph.

“This is 100% racially motivated,” wrote Twitter person Somari, replying to a information story about Smith’s punishment. “Jim Carrey sexually assaulted a woman live on stage and she was visually distressed. Will Smith slaps a dude for mocking an illness and gets banned for a decade.”

Others contrasted the academy’s swift motion with the “Ali” and “Concussion” actor with the delayed punishments involving disgraced Hollywood gamers akin to Oscar-winning director Roman Polanski, producer Harvey Weinstein and actor Kevin Spacey.

Amid the #MeToo motion, the academy carried out a code of conduct in 2017 in response to the Weinstein sexual-assault scandal. It has solely expelled three folks — the “Shakespeare in Love” producer, Polanski and comedian-author Bill Cosby — since enacting it. (Weinstein and Polanski nonetheless have their Oscar trophies.)

“will smith becoming the face of ‘they don’t love us, just what we create’ was not on my 2022 bingo card. how did a slap translate to this when they have yet to ban actual predators and racists??” added person @houseofphoton.

“let’s ban the oscars for 10 years too. the hell. so many predators still not banned…” tweeted person BEYTHOVEN.

“crazy how the oscars have allowed racism and harassment to happen with no consequences, but they choose to ban will for TEN YEARS all over a slap?? f— the oscars,” added person @ultrcmcr.

But there was a handful of people that backed the choice and lots who continued to make enjoyable of the entire slap debacle.

“Sad end to a bad episode. I’m baffled by those saying ‘Not good enough!’ as if the Academy is some industry-wide regulatory body. They’re responsible only for their show, their awards, and their membership. And they’re right to keep the awards out of it,” wrote writer Mark Harris.

“A harsher punishment would have been mandatory attendance for 10 years,” quipped “Scandal” alum Joshua Malina.

Here’s a take a look at a few of the on-line discourse across the academy’s resolution:

Times intern Kai Grady contributed to this story.

This story initially appeared in Los Angeles Times.