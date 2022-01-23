“Let’s See”: Mithali Raj On Her Playing International Cricket After ODI Women’s Cricket World Cup | Cricket News

Indian girls’s cricket stalwart Mithali Raj on Sunday stated that she is at the moment specializing in the collection in opposition to New Zealand and the ICC Women’s World Cup. In 2019, when Mithali had introduced her retirement from T20Is, she had stated that the 50-over World Cup can be her swansong. “Well, let’s see how things go there. Right now, my focus is on these two months, that is something I am looking to put all my focus and energy into the series and World Cup,” stated Mithali in a digital press convention.

India will depart for New Zealand to lock horns with the White Ferns in a single T20I and 5 ODIs, starting February 9 in Napier. And then the Mithali-led aspect would compete within the 50-over World Cup.

After the sport in opposition to Pakistan (March 6) within the Women’s World Cup, India will sq. off in opposition to New Zealand (March 10), West Indies (March 12), England (March 16), Australia (March 19), Bangladesh (March 22), and South Africa (March 27) within the group stage.

Team India for five ODIs in opposition to NZ and ICC Women’s World Cup, 2022:Mithali Raj (captain), Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav.