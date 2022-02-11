Letter exposes shock flaw in religion bill

The Morrison authorities has launched a letter exposing a hidden “flaw” behind proposed modifications to its controversial religions legal guidelines.

In the letter, Attorney-General Michaelia Cash argues proposed modifications to the laws may have critical “unintended consequences”.

The authorities needs to cease spiritual faculties from discriminating towards homosexual and lesbian college students.

But Labor, crossbenchers and 5 Liberals need this safety prolonged to transgender youngsters.

Senator Cash claims this variation may open the door to different types of discrimination.

“Concerns have been raised with me that a potential consequence of the amendment is that religious educational institutions will now be able to discriminate against students on the ground of the student’s sex, intersex status or breastfeeding,” she wrote to unbiased MP Rebekha Sharkie.

The path for Scott Morrison to introduce the controversial modifications earlier than the election has narrowed after the Senate agreed to delay a vote till March.

Lower home MPs debated the laws – which might overhaul spiritual freedom legal guidelines – till the early hours of Thursday morning.

But a failure to carry on the matter for debate within the Senate means Mr Morrison’s promise is trying unlikely to be fulfilled earlier than the anticipated May election.

Mr Morrison promised three years in the past that he would legislate new anti-discrimination protections for folks of spiritual religion, together with in faculties and hospitals.

However, disagreements over a so-called statements of perception clause and the safety of homosexual pupil and transgender college students finally derailed the invoice on the ultimate hurdle.

Five Liberal MPs joined with Labor and the crossbench on Thursday to increase protections prolonged to homosexual college students to these of various gender identification.

Frontbencher Senator Jane Hume informed reporters the federal government would search to revert the laws to its authentic proposal when it got here earlier than the higher home.

But after Senator Andrew Bragg confirmed he would cross the ground to make sure transgender youngsters are protected and a backlash from stakeholders, the federal government allowed a Greens movement to delay the vote to be handed on the voices.

In the letter to Ms Sharkie, the Attorney-General stated the amendments to the Sex Discrimination Act may enable for additional discrimination.

But Ms Sharkie stated she held “deep concerns” over the cited authorized recommendation, which was not included with the letter.

“If the Government was genuinely worried about the so-called unintended consequences, it could draft its own amendments in the Senate to address said issue,” Ms Sharkie stated.

“I am disappointed the Government has decided to play politics with an issue that’s so important to so many Australians.”

All sides of politics have chalked the second up as a win, however the transfer left authorities senators bemused at what had simply occurred.

“I’m in a state of confusion and I think the vast majority of my colleagues are as well. Can we have explained to us what is actually being put to us?” Senator Eric Abetz stated following the vote.

“What was that motion?” Senator Matt Canavan additionally requested.

Senate President Slade Brockman then needed to clarify they’d missed an opportunity to vote for the invoice to be put up for debate that day.

The fracas got here simply days after Mr Morrison stated he stood by the laws “100 per cent” and known as for his troops to unite over the invoice.