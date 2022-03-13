Letters to the Editor: A ‘Twilight Zone’ warning for conservatives leaving California

New properties are beneath development in Boise, Idaho, which has seen an inflow of individuals transferring from California. (Otto Kitsinger / For The Times)

To the editor: One letter author’s angry rant about people moving out of California jogs my memory of an episode of “The Twilight Zone” known as “The Mind and the Matter.”

In the present, the principle character was fed up with mankind and overpopulation, and with no self-awareness he wished that everybody may very well be like him. Long story quick, he received what he wished, and he was depressing.

It appears to me that those who flee to what they really feel are “more agreeable” surroundings are malcontents to begin with and won’t be satisfied no matter where they wind up.

The letter writer also states that conservatives want to “make pals with the native individuals who usually assume like they do,” whereas liberals “crave consideration by being condescending and obnoxious, and by exhibiting how superior they’re in comparison with the native of us.” And he knows this how?

Jacqueline West, Inglewood

To the editor: Not that I’m against printing letters espousing opposing viewpoints, but I was surprised by one that was nothing more than an ad hominem attack on liberals.

Surely, you must have had more cogent letters from conservatives, delineating the positive values of their arguments, rather than the one in which the writer describes conservatives as “simply eager to make pals,” while “liberals crave consideration by being condescending and obnoxious, and by exhibiting how superior they’re in comparison with the native of us.”

For a moment, I thought I was reading a post on Facebook or Twitter, where people can say almost anything they want without having to worry whether it has any basis in truth. I thought The Times had higher editorial standards.

Robert Rosen, Granada Hills

