Levante relegated after being demolished 6-0 by Real Madrid | Football News – Times of India
MADRID: Levante had been relegated from LaLiga on Thursday after they had been thrashed 6-0 by champions Real Madrid, with Vinicius Junior scoring a hat-trick.
Bottom membership Levante wanted to win to maintain alive their dwindling possibilities of survival however in opposition to a rampant Real, that hope was rapidly snuffed out.
Real, who will face Liverpool within the Champions League ultimate later this month, went forward within the thirteenth minute by means of Ferland Mendy earlier than objectives from Karim Benzema and Rodrygo made it 3-0.
Vinicius opened his account simply earlier than the interval earlier than including two extra within the second half to sentence Levante to the drop as they suffered their nineteenth defeat of the season.
