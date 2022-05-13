Sports

Levante relegated after being demolished 6-0 by Real Madrid | Football News – Times of India

Photo of The Wall The Wall21 mins ago
0 1 minute read


MADRID: Levante had been relegated from LaLiga on Thursday after they had been thrashed 6-0 by champions Real Madrid, with Vinicius Junior scoring a hat-trick.
Bottom membership Levante wanted to win to maintain alive their dwindling possibilities of survival however in opposition to a rampant Real, that hope was rapidly snuffed out.
Real, who will face Liverpool within the Champions League ultimate later this month, went forward within the thirteenth minute by means of Ferland Mendy earlier than objectives from Karim Benzema and Rodrygo made it 3-0.
Vinicius opened his account simply earlier than the interval earlier than including two extra within the second half to sentence Levante to the drop as they suffered their nineteenth defeat of the season.





Source link

Tags
Photo of The Wall The Wall21 mins ago
0 1 minute read
Photo of The Wall

The Wall

Back to top button