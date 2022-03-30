Lewandowski Strikes As Poland Down Sweden To Reach 2022 World Cup | Football News

Robert Lewandowski slotted house a second-half penalty as Poland booked their berth on the World Cup finals with a 2-0 win over Sweden in Tuesday’s play-off. After the Poland captain transformed a spot kick, Piotr Zielinski put the sport past doubt with an outstanding second aim for the hosts in Chorzow. Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny performed a key function in Poland’s victory with saves to disclaim Swedish playmaker Emil Forsberg in each halves.

Poland go into Friday’s draw for the group phases of the World Cup finals, from November 21 to December 18, after dominating the second half.

The Poles had been awarded the essential penalty simply after half-time.

Attacking midfielder Sebastian Szymanski rolled the ball into substitute Grzegorz Krychowiak, who was fouled by Jesper Karlstrom.

The referee pointed straight to the spot and it was a trademark penalty kick by Lewandowski. The Bayern Munich ace casually arced his run, waited for Robin Olsen to maneuver after which slotted the ball to the left of the Swedish goalkeeper.

It was his seventy fifth aim for Poland and arguably certainly one of his most essential.

Zielinski put the end result past doubt when he capitalised on a slip by Sweden defender Marcus Danielson and sprinted clear.

He slotted his shot previous Olsen with 18 minutes left to spark wild celebrations from the house crowd.

Only an outstanding save from Olsen denied Lewandowski a second aim when the Poland striker was allowed a uncommon late likelihood within the space by the Swedish defence.

Promoted

Veteran Zlatan Ibrahimovic got here on for the ultimate 10 minutes, however the 40-year-old Sweden striker was unable to affect the course of the match and can miss out on a 3rd look at a World Cup finals.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV workers and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)