Lewis Hamilton ‘fully transformed’ by Africa trip | Racing News – Times of India

LONDON: Seven occasions world champion Lewis Hamilton says he feels “transformed” after travelling in Africa throughout Formula One ‘s August break.The Briton, Formula One’s solely Black driver whose paternal grandparents emigrated to Britain from the Caribbean, has documented throughout social media his journey to Namibia, Rwanda, Kenya and Tanzania.“These past two weeks have been some of the best days of my entire life,” the 37-year-old mentioned in an Instagram submit.

“I’m not the same man I was before this trip, all the beauty, love and peacefulness I experienced has me feeling fully transformed.”

Hamilton, who races for Mercedes and has received a document 103 grands prix, mentioned he had related together with his roots and felt his ancestors with him stronger than ever earlier than.

“No amount of photos could capture how I’m feeling now and what I’m trying to say,” he informed his 29.5 million followers. “Just know, where words fall short emotions run deep.”

Hamilton has lengthy known as for Formula One to race on the continent, with the game speaking to organisers in South Africa a few return to Kyalami for the primary time since 1993.

“The place that I really feel is dear to my heart and most important for me is to get a race back in South Africa,” Hamilton, an outspoken campaigner for racial equality and variety, mentioned final yr.

“I think there’s a great following out there and it would be great to be able to highlight just how beautiful the motherland is.”