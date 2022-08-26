Lewis Hamilton shows his love for SA at F1 press conference | Channel
Lewis Hamilton
Photo: Dan Mullan/Getty Images
Lewis Hamilton could also be again on the race observe, however his thoughts remains to be on his latest vacation via Africa.
Speaking within the Drivers Press Conference throughout previews forward of the F1 Grand Prix of Belgium on Thursday, Hamilton wore his staff’s colors however matched it with South African equipment.
The F1 driver wore conventional beaded African bracelets on his left arm whereas his proper arm confirmed off a beaded bracelet of the South African flag.
SEE PICS HERE:
Hamilton travelled throughout Africa, stopping in Kenya, Rwanda, Namibia and Tanzania throughout the F1 summer season break.
In a latest Instagram submit, Hamilton reflected on his time in Africa: “These past two weeks have been some of the best days of my entire life.”
