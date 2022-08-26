Lewis Hamilton shows his love for SA at F1 press conference | Channel

Lewis Hamilton could also be again on the race observe, however his thoughts remains to be on his latest vacation via Africa.

READ NEXT | Lewis Hamilton left ‘speechless’ as his travels across Africa continue

Speaking within the Drivers Press Conference throughout previews forward of the F1 Grand Prix of Belgium on Thursday, Hamilton wore his staff’s colors however matched it with South African equipment.

The F1 driver wore conventional beaded African bracelets on his left arm whereas his proper arm confirmed off a beaded bracelet of the South African flag.

SEE PICS HERE:

Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes talks within the Drivers Press Conference throughout previews forward of the F1 Grand Prix of Belgium. Photo: Dan Mullan/Getty Images Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes talks within the Drivers Press Conference throughout previews forward of the F1 Grand Prix of Belgium. Photo: Dan Mullan/Getty Images Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes talks within the Drivers Press Conference throughout previews forward of the F1 Grand Prix of Belgium. Photo: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Hamilton travelled throughout Africa, stopping in Kenya, Rwanda, Namibia and Tanzania throughout the F1 summer season break.

In a latest Instagram submit, Hamilton reflected on his time in Africa: “These past two weeks have been some of the best days of my entire life.”

READ NEXT | ‘I’ll carry this experience in my heart forever,’ says Lewis Hamilton about his African holiday