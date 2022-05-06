Lexus Has Developed 800 Volt Architecture For EVs

The Japanese luxurious automobile maker says this tech can be used on vehicles with greater than 100 kWh batteries

Toyota’s luxurious automobile model Lexus has developed a brand new 800-volt electrical structure which outlines its ambitions within the EV area. The chief engineer at Lexus Takashi Watanabe has admitted that the excessive voltage structure has been finalised. He additionally stated this would not imply this expertise can be used for all Lexus and Toyota automobiles. For occasion, already the 2023 Lexus RZ 450e runs at 400 volts.

The primary cause for this variance is the connection between battery capability and charging. Larger batteries can deal with a sooner charging structure and that is one thing Lexus IS contemplating on a “case by case” foundation.

Watanabe additionally stated that the break over level can be about 100 kWh as EVs with 100 kWh or bigger batteries can have the brand new 800-volt structure. This shouldn’t be too dissimilar from what Tesla has claimed. It claimed that the Cybertruck and Tesla Semi truck are candidates for the 800-volt structure whereas smaller vehicles just like the Model 3 and Model Y can be 400 volts due to financial causes as effectively.

The first electrical automobile by Lexus does not function this expertise

Watanabe revealed that within the case of Lexus something that can have greater than 150 kW is dear for each automobiles and producers and the charging infrastructure. Lexus can be specializing in region-specific wants.

In the US, 150 kW charging stations are fairly prevalent, however 350 kW fast-charging stations are beginning to emerge. In India we see extra 50 kW charging stations.

“CCS is the global standard, it’s something that’s convenient, and CCS 150 (kW) looks like it’ll be the majority for the foreseeable future,” he added.

He additionally stated that now that there aren’t any limitations with OTA updates, it might probably additionally modify issues like electrical motor controls, charging and help techniques. There can also be a brand new ECU system that Lexus is placing collectively.

