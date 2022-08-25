Lexus India Certified Program to strengthen pre-owned vehicle buying experience

Under this program, every Lexus automobile will probably be licensed after due diligence of documentation, high quality stage and repair historical past.

Lexus India has launched the Lexus Certified Programme for homeowners who would need to get a greater worth from the sale of their automobiles and for these seeking to purchase a pre-owned Lexus automobile. The Program will provide a 203-point inspection and Lexus certification for the pre-owned Lexus automobiles, serving to potential purchaser really feel extra assured concerning the pre-owned buy.

The Lexus Certification Programme will provide a complete guarantee as much as 24 months or 30,000 km. Further, the package deal consists of as much as three complimentary companies that may be availed by these shopping for the Lexus licensed pre-owned automobiles. Above all, there will probably be a 203-point inspection that covers all key parameters of the automobiles.

Each Lexus automobile will probably be licensed after due diligence of documentation, high quality stage and repair historical past. “Lexus automobiles are famend for his or her luxurious and reliability world over. With the Lexus Certified Programme, we’re introducing an added stage of assurance for our company in India,” mentioned Lexus India President, Naveen Soni.

In a separate growth, Lexus India has entered an unique partnership with Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL), the operator of Kempegowda International Airport (BLR Airport) to ferry company on the VIP terminal. All BLR Airport VIP company will now be chauffeured between the plane and the terminal in Lexus automobiles, which will probably be part of the airport’s fleet. The automaker handed over automobiles – together with LX, NX, ES – to the airport throughout an occasion.

Lexus India believes that this partnership aligns with its philosophy of ‘Omotenashi’ – distinctive hospitality – in addition to the Indian spirit of ‘Athithi Devo Bhava’. “This alliance with Bangalore International Airport is one other sturdy step on this course, that provides us a possibility to offer our VIP company an opulent expertise,” mentioned Naveen Soni, Lexus India President.

