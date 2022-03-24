Lexus Introduces Buyback Program And Additional Services As It Completes 5 Years In India

Lexus India has accomplished 5 years in our nation and in a bid to have fun this event it has introduced a brand new buyback program beginning with the Lexus ES 300h together with a loyalty program underneath it ‘Lexus Life’ initiative. The buyback program for the ES 300h guarantees to supply one of many highest buyback costs within the luxurious automobile market with as much as 60 per cent residual worth. Under this program, Lexus will supply finest low-cost finance choices and residual worth for its automobiles. The loyalty program will primarily profit present Lexus homeowners for his or her subsequent buy underneath its umbrella and can supply a number of packages together with service bundle. That stated, we’re but to get a readability on if the buyback program is relevant to different fashions in its vary as effectively.

Lexus can be providing curated plans.

Naveen Soni, President- Lexus India stated, “Celebrating 5 years of Lexus in India with introduction of the Buyback Promise scheme for the Lexus ES300h as well as the Lexus Loyalty scheme, we would like to strengthen our guest’s faith in Lexus, at the same time show our confidence on the Lexus cars and our strong commitment to the Indian market. In this new era, consumers are more mindful about their purchases, and we are crafting the best for them.”

The Lexus Life program was launched in 2021 and underneath this explicit program Lexus offers new possession advantages by means of ‘Lexus Ownership Portfolio’ which features a vary of curated plans for finance, service, guarantee, insurance coverage & roadside help. Moreover, Lexus India has additionally launched ‘Lexus Pre-Owned’ platform for its used automobile clients whereas present clients may have the choices to commerce in & improve their Lexus automobiles with a brand new mannequin. It additionally launched ‘Lexus Leasing’ which is designed to boost the benefit of experiencing a Lexus in partnership with Kinto of Lexus Financial Services.

