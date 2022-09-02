LGBTQ activists call for protests at Peruvian embassies after Harvard grad’s death in Bali





Rodrigo Ventosilla, 32, was detained by customs police shortly after arriving within the well-liked Indonesian vacationer vacation spot along with his new husband Sebastian Marallano on a deliberate honeymoon on August 6 and was later accused of hashish possession.

He died 5 days later in hospital in circumstances that stay unclear. A Bali police spokesman mentioned Ventosilla fell unwell after ingesting treatment that was not a part of the gadgets confiscated by police and died of “failure of bodily functions.”

His household allege that each Ventosilla and Marallano have been subjected to “racial discrimination and transphobia” throughout their time in police detention — claims which have angered the Peruvian LGBTQ group and prompted protests within the capital of Lima on Friday.

The police spokesperson denied any threats of violence in direction of Ventosilla.

The Peruvian Foreign Ministry reiterated Indonesia’s powerful stance in direction of medicine and appeared to dismiss the household’s allegations of “racial discrimination and transphobia” on the a part of native police in direction of the couple. “It is widely known that Indonesia has a zero tolerance policy when it comes to possession of drugs and their derivatives,” the ministry mentioned in a press release. Follow-up calls and emails from CNN to the Peruvian consulate within the Indonesian capital Jakarta additionally went unanswered. However, the ministry’s stance has fueled the anger and the Lima-based group Diversidades Trans Masculinas, a community of activists based by Ventosilla, has known as for additional protests. “Following Rodrigo’s death in Bali, we call on supporters to join us in a sit-in outside Peruvian embassies and consulates from around the world to demand justice,” the group mentioned on Facebook. It accused the Peruvian consulate of failing to behave on the case and ignoring the pleas of each Ventosilla’s household and the “international (trans) community.” Luz Manriquez, an LGBTQ activist who was on the protest on Friday, criticized the Peruvian authorities for not demanding an impartial investigation. “It lacks empathy because it does not recognize that a Peruvian has died in the hands of police from another country,” Manriquez mentioned. Luzmo Henriquez, a lawyer for the household, advised CNN they’d be submitting a criticism in opposition to the Indonesian police and drug-enforcement businesses alleging torture and would additionally search redress from the Peruvian consulate in Indonesia, which he accused of failing to discharge its duties to the 2 males. Ventosilla had been pursuing a grasp’s diploma in Public Administration in International Development on the Harvard Kennedy School. Dean Douglas Elmendorf mentioned in a press release that it was “a very painful time for many at the Kennedy School” and supported the household’s name for a direct and thorough investigation into Ventosilla’s demise. “The statement from Rodrigo’s family raises very serious questions that deserve clear and accurate answers,” Elmendorf mentioned. “The School stands with all of Rodrigo’s friends and colleagues and with the LGBTQ community.” The Bali police spokesperson advised CNN that preparations have been being made for Ventosilla’s physique to be flown again to Lima. Unlike among the extra conservative areas of largely Muslim Indonesia — such because the province of Aceh, the place homosexual intercourse is punishable by flogging in public — Bali, which is majority Hindu, is normally seen as tolerant of LGBTQ vacationers. Andreas Harsono, Indonesia researcher at Human Rights Watch, mentioned it was necessary for Bali to research the demise. “Police should conduct an independent and impartial investigation into Rodrigo Ventosilla’s death,” Harsono mentioned. “His family and friends deserve to know why and how he had died.”





