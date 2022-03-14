Li Na Inspires Special Olympics Athletes at Macau Tennis Academy

Li Na signed tennis balls for the younger athletes after the tennis camp held at Macau Tennis Academy.

On 9 December 2021, Macau Tennis Academy held a tennis camp for Special Olympics Macau athletes the place they had been pleasantly shocked by Special Olympics Global Ambassador and Professional Tennis participant Li Na.

Twelve Special Olympics athletes had the outstanding expertise of being coached by Li Na. She taught them the right way to swing the racket, drive the ball, and shared her private philosophy and expertise within the sport of tennis. This unique occasion concluded along with her signing tennis balls for the athletes to take house, making for an unmatched expertise they received’t quickly neglect.

Li Na coached Special Olympics Macau athletes in tennis at Macau Tennis Academy.

Li Na grew to become a Special Olympics Global Ambassador in 2016. She continues to indicate assist to the Special Olympics motion by attending charity occasions and inspiring younger athletes to get entangled in sports activities by constructing relationships with individuals with mental disabilities.

The 2021 Capitol Tennis Association (CTA) Professional Tour sponsored by SJM and the National Tennis Championships had been held at Macau Tennis Academy from 6 – 12 December 2021.